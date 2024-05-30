Metropolitan Black Bar Association's 40Th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating Trailblazers In Law And Justice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metropolitan Black Bar Association

United States Attorney Breon Peace

United States Attorney Damian Williams

- MBBA Board of Directors NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following a night of celebration, the Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA ) proudly reflects on the tremendous success of its 40th Anniversary Awards Gala, held on May 17, 2024, at Pier Sixty-Chelsea Piers. The gala celebrated a milestone anniversary and served as a pivotal platform for uniting individuals, allies, and supporters with the MBBA. Together, they are poised to set new benchmarks in advancing the organization's mission and impact within the legal community.Honoring Trailblazers in Law and JusticeThe gala honored several luminaries of the legal field for their significant contributions. Breon Peace, Esq., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York and Damian Williams, Esq., United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, were each presented with the Trailblazer of the Year Award for their exemplary leadership. US Attorneys Peace and Williams's efforts underscore a deep commitment to fairness and community service, setting new benchmarks for legal excellence. MBBA also presented the 40th Anniversary Impact Award to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP for their enduring support and advocacy for justice.A Fundraising MilestoneThis year's gala was not only a celebratory event but also a landmark fundraising endeavor. Thanks to the generosity of attendees and sponsors, the MBBA raised substantial funds. These funds will directly support the MBBA's initiatives aimed at fostering diversity, education, and mentorship within the legal profession.Looking Forward: Continuing the LegacyAs we celebrate the successes of this landmark event, we also mark an important transition within our leadership. Outgoing President Carl Forbes Jr. has passed the baton to Nicole Lester Arrindell, who will continue to guide the MBBA with her exceptional insight and visionary leadership to further our mission. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from our community and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.For more about the MBBA and updates, please visit our website at mbbanyc. Follow us on our social media platforms: Facebook: @MBBAofNYC | Instagram: @MBBANYC | LinkedIn: MBBANYC.

Monique Brizz-Walker

Event Strategies For Success

+1 718-571-9172

