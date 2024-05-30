Memoir Book OPEN DOORS Chronicles Dramatic Transformation And Divine Blessings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veterinarian and Professor Emeritus at Cornell University, Fred W. Scott, DVM, PhD, continues to inspire readers with his memoir "OPEN DOORS : To the Glory and Praise of God." The recounts Dr. Scott's remarkable journey from a tenured faculty member indifferent to religion to a devout follower of Christ, spurred by a profound, life-altering experience.In "OPEN DOORS," readers are invited to explore the pivotal Damascus Road encounter that led Dr. Scott to embrace faith and spirituality. The memoir also details a series of serendipitous opportunities and blessings that shaped his distinguished career in veterinary medicine, along with Dr. Scott's significant contributions to feline infectious disease research at the Cornell Feline Health Center.Fred W. Scott's journey began on a small dairy farm, leading him to pursue higher education at UMass-Amherst and Cornell University, where he earned both DVM and PhD degrees. His career spans practicing veterinary medicine in Rutland, VT, and a 32-year tenure as a faculty member at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. As the founding director of the Cornell Feline Health Center, Dr. Scott made groundbreaking advancements in feline infectious disease research.On the personal front, Dr. Scott has been married to Lois E. Williams for 67 years. They are blessed with three sons, eleven grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. He has also served as an elder and deacon at Bethel Grove Bible Church in Ithaca, NY.Dr. Scott's previous works include "Clifton William Scott and Mildred Evelyn Bradford Scott of Ashfield, Mass.; Ancestors, Descendants and New England Heritage" (Vol. 1 & Vol. 2), "If You Want to Soar with Eagles, Don't Hang Out with Turkeys; Gems for Christian Living," and "Hagan and Bruner's Microbiology and Infectious Diseases of Domestic Animals" (Eighth Edition).Reflecting on more than 80 years of life, Dr. Scott penned this memoir to express his gratitude and give glory to God for the extraordinary journey he has experienced. He shares how faith and divine guidance directed his path and opened doors within the veterinary profession and beyond. The central message of "OPEN DOORS" highlights the transformative power of faith, emphasizing that by giving one's life to the Lord, individuals can achieve extraordinary things and receive blessings beyond measure."OPEN DOORS: To the Glory and Praise of God" is available for purchase on Amazon and other online major retailers.

