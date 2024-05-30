Nookwoodworking's David Feiger Honored As Woodworking Network's 40 Under 40 Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feiger with his NookWoodworking team

Floating shelf and home goods company owner awarded for positively impacting industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NookWoodworking , an leader in custom-crafted floating shelves , is proud to announce that its very own David Feiger has been recognized as one of the top young professionals in the wood and woodworking industry. Feiger has been selected to join the prestigious Woodworking Network's 40 Under 40 Class of 2024, which celebrates the next generation of leaders in wood products in North America.Feiger, founder and owner of NookWoodworking, was chosen for this honor based on his fearless leadership, business acumen, and outstanding contributions to the floating shelf industry. Since its founding in 2020, NookWoodworking has quickly become a key player within the floating shelf niche, mainly due to the continual innovation, growth, and use of high-quality oak and mahogany wood products, under Feiger's leadership.The Woodworking Network's 40 Under 40 Class of 2024 is a highly competitive and prestigious program that recognizes the top young professionals making a significant impact in the wood industry. The honorees are selected based on their leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainability. Feiger's inclusion in this esteemed group is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and passion for woodworking.“It is an honor to stand among 39 distinguished individuals that continually raise the industry bar,” commented Feiger,“But I would be nowhere without the incredible teamwork of the NookWoodworking team. I am excited to see what the future holds and how we can continue to improve our floating shelves and other offerings.”About NookWoodworking: Founded in 2020, NookWoodworking provides high-quality and durable floating shelves and home goods to consumers looking to affordably elevate their homes. To learn more about the Woodworking Network's 40 Under 40 Class of 2024. Click here.

