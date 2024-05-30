BRIAN T. METZGER, LUTCF® NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE's EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian T. Metzger, LUTCF®

Brian T. Metzger, has been named a member of the 2023 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 19 percent of New York Life's elite field.

EL PASO, TX, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brian T. Metzger, LUTCF® has been named a member of the 2023 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 19 percent of New York Life's elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.Mr. Metzger has been a New York Life agent since 2008 and is associated with New York Life's El Paso General Office in Texas.“I'm honored to earn this recognition and to be part of such an amazing team,” said Mr. Metzger.“Our clients have highly complex financial needs, and I'm passionate about using my experience to help them build great lives for themselves and their families.”Brian Metzger is a Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow and holds his FINRA Series 6, 63, 7, 66, and 24 licenses as well as his Life and Health licenses. In addition to his successful career as an advisor, Mr. Metzger is also a former Partner at New York Life's El Paso General Office, where he was named“Partner of the Year” each year from 2013 to 2016. This is the 4th year he has been named to New York Life's Executive Council. To learn more about Mr. Metzger and Crown Wealth Strategies , visit CrownWealthStrategies.Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. *Brian T. Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company.SMRU # 6427571.1

