UBERDOC And COO Brianna Socci Sweep 2024 Startup Boston Community Awards, Winning Startup And Founder Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UBERDOC Logo

UBERDOC, a female-founded health-tech company is thrilled to announce a double win at the 2024 Startup Boston Community Awards.

- Brianna Socci, COO and Co-Founder

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UBERDOC , a female-founded health-tech company that democratizes access to affordable healthcare by building a nationwide of physicians spanning 50+ specialties, is thrilled to announce a double win at the 2024 Startup Boston Community Awards . UBERDOC has been named Startup of the Year, recognizing its remarkable growth and impact on the Massachusetts startup landscape and Brianna Socci, the visionary Co-Founder of UBERDOC, has been honored as Founder of the Year for her exceptional leadership and dedication to the startup community.

"These awards are a tremendous validation of UBERDOC's mission and the hard work of our entire team," said Brianna Socci, COO and Co-Founder at UBERDOC. "Winning Startup of the Year means so much to us. Building a startup is a journey of challenges, learning, and growth. This award is a testament to our commitment to providing price transparency in healthcare, empowering patients to control their costs and make informed choices. We are excited to continue this journey, with this award marking another step forward.”

Brianna also expressed gratitude for being recognized as Founder of the Year: "This award is deeply humbling. It means so much to me because it provides recognition of the eight years I've worked to drive the vision of UBERDOC forward. I am dedicated to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment for all founders and collaborating with an organization that supports diversity and under-served voices in the New England startup community has been wonderful, which makes this win especially meaningful.”

The Startup of the Year award highlights UBERDOC's exceptional growth and contributions to the Massachusetts startup ecosystem. The Founder of the Year award celebrates Brianna's significant contributions to the startup ecosystem and their dedication to driving positive and impactful change.

To learn more about the Community Awards and all the winners, please visit:

ABOUT UBERDOC

UBERDOC is a healthcare platform where patients can schedule priority appointments with a specialist. Patients pay a single, transparent price, to bypass referrals, delays, and insurance authorizations. By paying cash, and going outside insurance for the initial consultation, we provide patients with an appointment within 12 hours, versus the average wait time of about 24 days.

With UBERDOC, individuals bypass insurers' bureaucratic policies and processes to take back control of their healthcare. We believe everyone should have access to the healthcare they want from the doctors they choose, whenever they choose. Learn more at

Paula Muto

UBERDOC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn