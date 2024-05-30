Whelen Engineering Launches The Search For A New Everyday Champion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nominate your Everyday Champion beginning June 3, 2024!

The Whelen Everyday Champion program celebrates acts of bravery, exceptional valor, and community service and will begin accepting nominations on June 3, 2024.

- Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen EngineeringCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whelen Engineering is excited to announce the launch of its annual Everyday Champion Program for 2024. The program is officially open for nominations beginning June 3, 2024, and will remain open until September 6, 2024.Whelen's Everyday Champion program celebrates and recognizes outstanding emergency service departments, individuals, or groups by honoring demonstrations of bravery and courage during an act of exceptional valor or tireless efforts to make a community a better or safer place to live. Past recipients have included police officers, firefighters, a multidisciplinary paramedicine team, and a tow truck driver who made a daring rescue while returning from a call. Whelen's 2023 Everyday Champion was Sandy Voss of Clinton, Connecticut. Voss, who was nominated by her granddaughter, is a member of her local volunteer fire department and, for nearly forty years, has been a dedicated community service organizer, committing countless hours and resources to fundraising and outreach events.“We always look forward to the launch of the Everyday Champion program each year as it perfectly aligns with our mission to support and protect those who protect others,” says Whelen CEO Geoff Marsh.“It allows us to acknowledge and appreciate the profound impact these individuals and teams have on our communities through their unwavering commitment to public safety and the greater good.”Everyday Champion winners are honored in a special ceremony and receive an award of distinction in the Whelen Hall of Champions, an exhibit in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina. To learn more about the Everyday Champion program or nominate someone for recognition visit the website . Nominations will be open from June 3, 2024, through September 6, 2024.For more than 70 years, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation's first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. The Whelen team is honored to have earned the trust of first responders around the world as leaders of the emergency warning industry. It carries that responsibility earnestly, always striving to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of Whelen products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety.Whelen is a steadfast supporter of organizations dedicated to honoring first responders like the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and is a corporate partner of the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund.

