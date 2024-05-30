American Booksellers Association Releases 2023 Annual Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allison Hill - CEOHARRISON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Booksellers Association releases Annual Report(White Plains, New York)The American Booksellers Association released its annual report highlighting annual achievements, membership growth and increased diversity. The new report reveals how Independent Booksellers have adapted since the pandemic in ways that highlight that the Future Is Indie. Some key highlights include:ABA membership grew by 11% and for the third consecutive year over 200 independent bookstores opened in the U.S.2023 marked the highest participation in history for ABACUS, ABA's financial benchmarking report for independent bookstores. ABACUS helps stores see how they compare to other stores and identify areas to improve profitability.Wi2023 in Seattle was ABA's biggest Winter Institute in history with over 900 booksellers in attendance and over 1500 total attendees.ABA lobbied in support of the Credit Card Competition Act (CCCA) to end the Visa/Mastercard duopoly and spur price competition in swipe fees.“This report highlights ABA's strategic priorities in 2023. But we offered so much more that we hope you found valuable in terms of your business and in terms of your membership. This annual report is evidence of some of that work and the success of that work is a testament to the efforts of the entire ABA staff.” -Allison Hill, ABA CEOAbout ABAABA is a not-for-profit trade association supporting over 2,500 independent bookstores across the country.ContactRay Daniels, ABA Chief Communications Officer ...

