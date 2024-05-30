Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Launches Digital Dozens Fundraising Campaign To Support The Sunshine Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunshine Foundation

DAVENPORT, FLORIDA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunshine Foundation is thrilled to announce a special fundraising event in partnership with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts! Starting May 30, 2024, For three weeks, 50% of each Original Glazed dozen ordered will be donated back to the Sunshine Foundation. This initiative aims to support the foundation's mission of answering dreams of children with severe care needs.This fundraiser will help answer the dream of Colton, age 7 diagnosed with level 3 severe autism and visual impairment, who dreams of building awesome things in LEGOLAND Florida and visiting Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World.Together, we can make a difference in the lives of children and their families by simply enjoying our favorite doughnuts.How to Participate: 1. Order - Visit the Krispy Kreme Digital Dozens website and place your order for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts. by clicking here . 2. Support - Know that 50% of your purchase will be donated to the Sunshine Foundation to help answer Colton's dream. 3. Enjoy Relish in the deliciousness of Krispy Kreme's iconic Original Glazed doughnuts while supporting a great cause.Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children with life-long severe chronic illnesses and conditions such as: spina bifida, cerebral palsy, level 3 severe autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, trauma from abuse, and others.To make these dreams a reality for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis, Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and corporations to help keep the Dream Village a peaceful and relaxing escape from reality for the children and their families that stay there while on their Dream Come True Trips provided by the Sunshine Foundation.The most common request is a Magical Dream to visit Legoland, Universal Studios, Disney World, and SeaWorld while choosing to stay at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney. Sunshine Foundation also answers Special Dreams: shopping sprees, computers and iPads, outdoor playsets, above ground swimming pools, family trips, cruises, adaptive tricycles and other special needs equipment, plus many more.Since 1976, Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 42,500 children throughout the United States. Proud to be the Top-Rated Wish-Granting Organization in America with a perfect 100% score on Charity Navigator and“A” Rated on CharityWatch! For more information or to make a donation, please visit .Rich Mergo, Director of Development...445-201-4967

