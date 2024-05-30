Quad Education Group Launches Interactive College Admissions Planning Tool

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Quad College Planner is a tailored dashboard that takes away the stress from college applications

The Quad College Planner takes the hassle away from college admissions planning with a user-friendly interface combined with personalized, expert advising.

- Mary Banks, Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education GroupNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quad Education Group – a leading player in college admissions consulting with 15+ years of experience – has launched an interactive college admissions planning tool called the Quad College Planner. This digital companion and organizational tool is designed to help streamline the college admissions process for students, enabling them to systematically check items off their application to-do list and stay on track for submission. Quad College Planner allows students and families to receive tailored assistance from Quad's team of admissions specialists, ensuring that students get the compassionate, one-on-one support they deserve.The Quad College Planner is nothing short of a tailored dashboard that takes away the stress from college application organizing by meticulously placing everything in one platform. It comes with a myriad of benefits, such as:Centralized OrganizationQuad College Planner provides a centralized platform where students can access all their college-related information, including deadlines, application materials, and communication with admissions offices.College Research and OrganizationStudents gain access to and can research from 3,000 college profiles using parameters such as application deadlines, detailed admissions data, average GPA, test scores, cost of attendance, financial aid details, and campus programs to choose colleges that suit them the most. They can add these colleges to their list within the Planner to review and compare various options while also allowing their counselors to add to the list.Personalized GuidanceStudents can receive personalized guidance from their counselor tailored to their unique aspirations and preferences. From creating a customized college list to crafting standout application essays, the platform offers invaluable insights and tips to help students stand out to admissions committees.Deadline ManagementQuad College Planner's intuitive interface allows students to track application deadlines, to-do list items, standardized test dates, and other crucial milestones, ensuring they stay on track and can continually assess their progress throughout the application process.Collaboration ToolsPlanning for college is a collaborative effort, and Quad College Planner makes it easy to communicate with counselors, teachers, and mentors. Students can share their progress, receive feedback on application materials, and read messages and emails to stay connected with their support network every step of the way.Resource LibraryStudents can access a wealth of resources, including articles, webinars, and expert advice to enhance their college planning experience. Whether they're seeking information on financial aid opportunities or researching potential majors, Quad College Planner has them covered.Timely SupportStudents will get answers to their admissions and financial aid questions through their individualized counselor within 48 hours. The platform allows students to communicate with their counselors through emails or the chat option, making it possible for students and their advisors to constantly stay connected.Other featuresAdditionally, students can plan their SAT/ACT test dates and registration deadlines to boost their prep strategy. They can also keep track of their SAT/ACT composite and section scores for self-reporting.“The sheer number of things one has to do when it comes to college admissions is overwhelming enough and can confuse students. By placing all research, opportunities, to-dos, and status updates in one student-friendly dashboard, the Quad College Planner helps students declutter and feel organized,” said Mary Banks, Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education.“If you can see all your opportunities in front of you in one streamlined location, you can also envision your future within those opportunities.”Students can view the Quad College Planner and watch its demo here .About Quad Education Group:Quad Education Group is a leading undergraduate admissions consulting company dedicated to fulfilling students' dream school journeys by helping them craft exceptional essays, ace interviews, and perfect their applications to give them an edge in the admissions process. Quad's college admissions counselors are experts in their domains and have reviewed a combined total of over 211,000 applications.For media inquiries contact:

Vaishali Gauba

Quad Education Group

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube