TWO MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED“WOMEN OF INFLUENCE” IN LOS ANGELES

Musick Peeler Partner Erin Donovan

Musick Peeler Partner Beth Kahn

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized Partners Erin Donovan and Beth Kahn in its“Women of Influence: Attorneys” special edition.“The women covered in these pages have been recognized for exceptional skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large,” states the publication.“Ms. Donovan's practice areas include general civil litigation, business litigation, insurance coverage and defense litigation, and probate litigation,” states the editor.“She has participated in five trials (three civil and two probate) and as lead counsel, has successfully obtained a defense award at arbitration. In addition to representing insurance companies and their insureds, she has served as counsel for a variety of businesses, academic institutions, universities and charter schools. While attending Loyola Law School, Ms. Donovan worked as an extern for the Honorable Dickran M. Tevrizian, Jr., United States District Court for the Central District of California. She also served as managing editor of the Loyola of Los Angeles International & Comparative Law Review.” She is currently serving as the President of the Irish American Bar Association.“Ms. Kahn is a Partner in the firm's Labor and Employment Practice Group,” highlights the publication.“She represents private and public employers in employment-related litigation including wage and hour issues, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, harassment, ADA, negligent hiring/supervision, and violations of constitutional rights and civil rights. Ms. Kahn defends employers in class actions, PAGA cases, and individual matters in federal and state courts, as well as before administrative agencies. As part of her practice, Ms. Kahn advises employers, their supervisors, and human resource professionals concerning employee issues including hirings, layoffs, wage and hour compliance, terminations, and other disciplinary actions. She also drafts employee handbooks and other personnel documents."# # #About Musick PeelerFounded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in four major commercial centers across California with nearly 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.

