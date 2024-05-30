Cybertruck Rodeo Set To Occur This Sunday, June 2Nd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World's Largest Cybertruck Meetup

Meet at DOMO Dove Nest Motorsports Club in Gatesville, Texas

- Toan LeungGATESVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cybertruck Rodeo will occur on Sunday, June 2, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at DOMO Dove Nest Motorsports Club . This landmark event promises to be the world's largest gathering of Cybertrucks, with an ambitious goal of bringing together 100 revolutionary electric trucks for a day packed with excitement and innovation.Event Highlights:Cybertruck Display: Owners will have an opportunity to showcase their Cybertrucks and participate in light off-roading . Access to both a flat track and a challenging off-road course is included, along with tutorials tailored for Cybertruck drivers.Professional Networking: The event serves as a significant networking venue for Cybertruck enthusiasts and industry experts, providing a platform to connect with leaders in the electric vehicle community.World's Largest Synchronized Light Show: The event features a synchronized light show with 100 Cybertrucks, aiming to create a memorable display of technology and unity.Test Drives and Tutorials: Opportunities for hands-on tutorials and test drives are available for attendees interested in understanding the Cybertruck's capabilities.Food, Beverages, and Live Music: A variety of food and beverages will be on offer, with live music performances enhancing the atmosphere for attendees of all ages.Family-Friendly Activities: The Cybertruck Rodeo is designed to be family-friendly, featuring a Kid Short Course where children can safely drive mini Cybertrucks and quads.Special Feature - The Boring "Not" a Flamethrower: The event will include a demonstration of The Boring "Not" a Flamethrower, highlighting this innovative tool.Exclusive Cyberhammer Giveaway: An exclusive Cyberhammer, commemorating the durability of the Cybertruck's stainless-steel exoskeleton, will be available for Cybertruck attendees to win.Location: DOMO Dove Nest Motorsports Club, 2225 Co Rd 342, Gatesville, TX 76528, USA.Registration: With limited availability, prompt registration is advised to ensure participation in this unique gathering of Cybertruck enthusiasts and to experience the advances in electric vehicles.For further information and to register, please visit the event's website or contact the event organizer.This event represents a significant opportunity to engage with the electric vehicle community and witness advancements in automotive technology.

Toan Leung

Dove Nest Motorsports Club

+1 512-417-4791

DOMO Off-Road with professional racing driver Riley Dickinson with Porsche Carrera Cup North America