Cybersecurity And Compliance Expert Mike Semel Becomes A CMMC Certified Assessor For Defense Contractors

Mike Semel Becomes CMMC Certified Assessor

Cybersecurity and Compliance Expert Mike SemelBecomes a CMMC Certified Assessor for Defense Contractors

ELMIRA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recognized cybersecurity, compliance, and business continuity expert and thought leader Mike Semel, President of Semel Consulting LLC, has successfully earned the Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA) certification to perform cybersecurity assessments of defense contractors. Semel has also earned the Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) certification and is a CMMC Registered Practitioner (RP).The Department of Defense (DoD) CMMC program establishes increased cybersecurity for Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors and is designed to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The CMMC assessment ecosystem is managed by the Cyber AB.The CMMC Proposed Rule has been published in the U.S. Federal Register and will require an estimated 80,000 defense contractors to be independently assessed for their implementation of a federal cybersecurity framework. It is expected that CMMC will be a requirement in defense contracts beginning in 2025. During the interim, an accurate cybersecurity self-assessment score is required for defense contractors to qualify for new contracts or renewals of current contracts. Misrepresentation of cybersecurity by defense contractors can result in federal False Claims Act enforcement through the U.S. Department of Justice.Mike Semel began his computer career in 1977 in Elmira, New York, and has subsequently owned companies in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Sarasota, Florida. Semel has been an IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), Chief Information Officer (CIO) for a hospital and a K-12 school district, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for an online backup vendor, and a consultant leading hundreds of compliance and business continuity projects. In the 1990's, Semel began his compliance career providing cybersecurity to a company building components for the Space Shuttle.Semel has written certification training for HIPAA, the healthcare privacy law, and a best- selling book, How to Avoid HIPAA Headaches. He writes published articles and has been a speaker at the National HIPAA Summit, the New York State Cybersecurity Conference, and many other healthcare, IT, and business continuity conferences.He is certified in Business Continuity Planning and Cyber Resilience and has created business continuity plans that have helped a multi-billion federal credit union survive Superstorm Sandy, a multi-state IT company survive the Joplin Tornado, and many other businesses survive smaller disasters and disruptions. In 2022, Semel served on a small committee selected by the Disaster Recovery Institute to update the international standards for business continuity planning.“It is an honor and a privilege to help secure the electronic data that helps the warfighters who serve our nation and protect our way of life,” said Mike Semel, President of Semel Consulting.“Protecting data is now a critical part of our nation's defense. The manufacturers, consultants, and service companies that provide products and services for our national defense are the unsung heroes who are often hidden in the background. I want to help them do their jobs better by ensuring the data they use is protected at the highest standards.”For more information on CMMC, please visit: For more information on the Cyber AB, please visit:DOWNLOAD THE CMMC 2.1 DESKTOP REFERENCE GUIDE:-#-About Semel ConsultingSemel (pronounced 'semmel') Consulting, based in Sarasota, Florida with an office in upstate New York, provides compliance advisory services by certified staff to regulated businesses in healthcare, financial services, defense contracting, K-12/higher education, and manufacturing. For all businesses, Semel Consulting creates comprehensive business continuity planning based on international standards to prepare organizations to survive natural disasters, cyber-attacks, pandemics, and loss of executives and critical staff members.Media/Interview Contact – Mike Semel – ... – 888-997-3635 x 101DOWNLOAD THE CMMC 2.1 DESKTOP REFERENCE GUIDE:

