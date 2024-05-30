Nebula Academy Arrives In Chicago- Blends Education And Community Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laurie Carey President and CEO of Nebula Academy

Nebula Academy logo

Nebula Academy RV

We Connect The Dots

Apex Systems

- Laurie Carey CEO and President Nebula AcademyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laurie Carey, CEO and President of Nebula Academy has arrived in Chicago after making her way through a plethora of cities in the midwest and east coast on the "Empowering America Tour ". The tour is aimed at highlighting the breadth of career opportunities within the technology industry.The inspiring journey is a unique initiative that blends technology, education and community engagement.As the brightly wrapped RV makes it's way throughout Chicago, it will be visiting a variety of educational institutions and technology driven businesses bringing their mission to foster workforce development for young adults and adults through a suite of innovative programs.The RV, driven by Laurie Carey, along with her faithful dog Echo, has traveled to many cities along the east coast, as well as cities in Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi to offer her mission on tech careers to both students and adults.Chicago outperforms national averages for diversity in tech and must continue to invest in efforts to support equity. Chicago boasts the highest share of female founders of any of the top 20 tech hubs in the world with 34% of startups being founded by women, over two times the global average. A recent report found Illinois was among the top 5 in high tech jobs in the U.S. with the Windy City making up a big chunk of those spots." The Chicago tech sector is growing rapidly. While the broader local economy grew about 1% over the last decade, the technology industry grew 18% - and these tech companies are hiring" states Carey.As Carey continues on the "Empowering America Tour", her mission is to empower students through workforce development in the growing tech economy.This initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide, promote education and employment opportunities and bring awareness to community colleges and high schools about the potential for development and growing careers in tech, empowering individuals to thrive in an ever-evolving tech driven world.###For more information visit

Laurie Carey

Nebula Academy

+1 631-468-7477

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram