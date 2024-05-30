8Th Annual Golf Tournament Raises Funds For The Y's Financial Assistance Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

8th Annual Tournament

8th Annual Golf Tournament

8th Annual Golf Tournament

8th Annual Golf Tournament

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 8th Annual Golf Raises Funds for the Y's Assistance ProgramThe 8th Annual Golf Tournament hosted by the Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) was a resounding success, drawing a record number of participants and supporters to the picturesque Aspetuck Valley Country Club on May 20, 2024. This year's event saw over 100 golfers and guests come together for a day of fun and philanthropy, in support of making YMCA programming more accessible to all.The day kicked off with a delicious lunch and golfers soon took to the course to enjoy a beautiful day and friendly competition. The event ended with a cocktail reception, dinner, and live auction where participants, board members and staff could celebrate their rounds and the impact of their contributions. Congratulations to our tournament winners: The winning group, consisting of Spencer Parker, Michael Ciopa, Brendan Buckley, and Tom Rumbilus, achieved an impressive overall score of 59. Jeremy Rubin won the Longest Drive Men's category, while Michelle Adrian claimed the title for the Longest Drive Women's category. Andrew Siegler emerged as the winner for Closest to the Pin.Robin Tauck, a longtime donor and advocate of the Westport Weston Family YMCA, graced the stage to assist with the auction and express her gratitude for the event's supporters,“We give to the 100-year Y to always reach for the stars for the Health & Wellness of our Community” Former Board Trustee Robin Tauck thanks the golfers and corporations, reminding us to“keep driving high; keep giving!"Thanks to the incredible generosity of our sponsors, LANDTECH, OrthoCT, Hat City Paper & Supply Co., Morgan Stanley Investment Management, SLAM, Turner, USI, Ice Air, City Wide, CT Custom Aquatics, Gault and participants, we are thrilled to announce that this year's tournament raised $44,000. These funds will directly support the WWFY's financial assistance program, which in 2023 provided over 600 local families with the resources and opportunities they need to learn, grow and thrive.Kate Guthrie, Development Director at the Westport Weston Family YMCA and this year's event coordinator, shared her thoughts on the event: "This tournament is more than just a day of golf and donations; it's about building a stronger, more connected community at our beautiful Y. Your contributions and participation help make many families' lives easier through vital financial assistance, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources and opportunities they deserve."We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our sponsors, participants, volunteers, and staff for their unwavering support and generosity. Your contributions help us continue our mission of providing essential services and support to our community.For a glimpse into the day's activities, please visit our photo gallery .For further information, please contact: Kate Guthrie, Development Director at 203-571-6043 or ...About Westport Weston Family YMCA:The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven non-profit organization whose 100-year history is steeped in dedication and compassion for those we serve and beyond. We come together from every walk of life to strengthen our community in the name of healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility. The Y is centered on helping people feel healthier, happier, and more connected. We work to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, gender, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race, or sexual orientation has the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity. Together, for a better us. Learn more at westporty.

Kate Guthrie

Westport Weston YMCA

+1 203-571-6043

email us here