Dailypay Proudly Participates In The Thurgood Marshall College Fund's Innovation And Entrepreneurship, And Future Of Technology Event 'The PITCHTM'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DailyPay Provides Coaching to 200 Young Entrepreneurs from HBCUs and PBIs, Hosts a Fireside Chat on Policy and Innovation, and Judges The PITCHTM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DailyPay, a worktech company and leading provider of earned wage access (EWA), was honored to partner and play a meaningful role in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund's (TMCF) 'The PITCHTM' event. The week-long event took place in Atlanta, Georgia, where 200 scholars from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) took part in an immersive entrepreneurial experience. This marks the second time DailyPay participated in The PITCHTM.“Having DailyPay as a partner has showcased to our students how an innovative idea can turn into an industry. Our students were able to learn from DailyPay leaders about the importance of entrepreneurship, financial technology, and the impact of innovative solutions in the workplace,” said Phil Jones, Senior Director of Development at Thurgood Marshall College Fund.“Jelani and Elyse's insights and experiences have been invaluable, inspiring our students to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions and think creatively about their future careers. We are grateful for DailyPay's support and look forward to continuing our partnership.”Throughout the event, DailyPay's Head of Capital Markets & Investor Relations, Jelani Harris, supported students as a coach. Harris worked closely with students to support venture ideation, team building, business model canvas, customer discovery, and pitching.“I was honored to return to The PITCHTMfor a second year,” said Harris.“Having served as a speaker during my previous attendance, I deeply enjoyed the opportunity to serve the students as a coach this year. It was inspiring to witness the innovation, teamwork, and entrepreneurial spirit of this year's participants.”Elyse Hicks, Government Relations Manager for the East Coast and Major Markets at DailyPay, Inc. hosted a fireside chat with students on policy and innovation. Hicks also has the distinguished honor of participating as a judge for The PITCHTM, narrowing down which students would make the final round.“This event is a true testament that when you put great minds together, you can achieve great things,” said Hicks.“In just a matter of days, groups of hard-working, eager students managed to put together complex pitches that fill gaps and will drive change – I am inspired by the many ideas that were presented.”###About Thurgood Marshall College Fund Innovation and Entrepreneurship DivisionEstablished in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the PK-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: .About DailyPayDailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit .

