Parsifal Presents 40+ Years Of HHG Audit Experience

David Jones Presents 40+ years of Parsifal HHG Audit Experience at LACMA in Aruba

- Parsifal CorporationFAIRFIELD , ME, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- David Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of Parsifal Corporation , was kindly invited to attend the LACMA 2024 Convention and share insights into Parsifal's 40+ years of audit experience in the Relocation Household Goods industry. In addition to discussing the primary Auditing services provided to Corporations, Relocation Management Companies (RMCs) and Government Agencies, David also informed LACMA 2024 attendees about the progressive and ongoing product development. Parsifal's unmatched and comprehensive technology continues to enhance the mobility customer experience through useful, fully integrated and innovative tools.Relocation Management Companies utilize Parsifal's systems as a robust procurement tool to better inform selection of transportation providers based on pricing, service area and quality. Likewise, RMCs and Corporations rely on Parsifal's independent audit to verify authorizations, rate competitiveness, weight & volume, freight and other shipment costs. Through fairness, accuracy and industry expertise, errors are resolved quickly in order to streamline payments to suppliers and agents involved in each move.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Parsifal Corporation services and products are in constant global operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are passionately dedicated to our craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and transparency through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.For more information about our expert services and relocation procurement technologies please visit or contact David Jones, 207-430-3783, ....

