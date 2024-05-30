SDS Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market To Reach US$ 928.6 Million By 2034, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.7%: Fact.MR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis

Crucial role of SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis in analyzing peptide libraries to study amino acid properties driving growth, says Fact.

ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new research report published by Fact, the global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market (SDSポリアクリルアミドゲル電気泳動市場) is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 531.8 million in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.Gel electrophoresis is widely used in immunology to analyze proteins, particularly in antibody studies. This method separates and identifies the subunits of antibody molecules, allowing researchers to understand their structure.As chronic diseases become more prevalent, the pharmaceutical industry turns to gel electrophoresis to develop more effective drugs. It can also help researchers and healthcare providers determine the safety and efficacy of drugs. Scientists use this method to determine the number of enzymes, antibodies, and receptors in any drug or medicine.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Gel electrophoresis is also utilized in genetics to analyze DNA fragments. Electrophoresis gel allows DNA fragments to be separated by size, which aids in understanding gene structure and organization. It is also used in genetic research to compare DNA sequences from different individuals or populations.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global SDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis market is projected to reach US$ 928.6 million by the end of 2034. North America is anticipated to hold a significant market share, accounting for 35.5% by this time. The Latin American market is expected to witness substantial growth, with revenue projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034, ultimately holding a 52.5% market share by 2034. In Canada, the market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. When analyzed by product type, reagents are expected to constitute 27% of the market share in 2024."Expansion of the SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis market is being driven by increased R&D investments and growth of the biotech sector. Advancements in electrophoresis systems are offering lucrative market prospects," says a Fact analyst.Gel Electrophoresis Facilitating Examination of Evolutionary Relationships Between Different SpeciesSDS polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE) is a powerful technique used in a wide range of scientific disciplines, including evolutionary biology. This technique is used to separate proteins based on their size and charge, which can then be used to infer evolutionary relationships.By comparing the protein profiles of different organisms, researchers can identify similarities and differences in protein structure and function, which can provide valuable insights into the evolutionary history of life on Earth. SDS-PAGE has proven to be a particularly useful tool in the study of phylogenetics, the study of the evolutionary relationships between different species. Overall, SDS-PAGE is a versatile and powerful technique that has played an important role in advancing our understanding of evolution.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the SDS poly acrylamide gel electrophoresis market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (instruments, reagents, gels) and end user (clinical research, biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, government agencies, academic institutes), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Chameleon Inspired Polymers Market : (カメレオンにインスピレーションを得たポリマー市場) The global sales of the Chameleon-inspired Polymers in 2021 were held at US$ 850 Million. With 12%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.Metallocene Polyolefin Market : (メタロセンポリオレフィン市場) Global consumption of metallocene polyolefin is set to reach US$ 13.77 billion in 2022, and the market is expected to expand rapidly at a high CAGR of 9.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 34.16 billion by the end of 2032.

