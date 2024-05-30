Bioagilytix Welcomes Ed Amat As New Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ed Amat, Chief Growth Officer

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioAgilytix , a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Amat as Chief Growth Officer. Ed joins the BioAgilytix team with over 30 years of experience in executive sales leadership, marketing, business development, and public relations within the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.Ed's extensive background includes serving as a principal owner of a diagnostic medical testing company and holding various sales leadership roles at Pfizer and its legacy companies. Over the past 15 years, Ed transitioned to the Contract Research Organization (CRO) industry, where he has successfully led global sales and marketing teams at two major CROs, driving significant top-line growth and building world-class commercial teams."We are excited to have Ed join our team," said Davide Molho, CEO of BioAgilytix. "His proven track record of fostering a culture of engagement and delivering excellent customer experiences aligns perfectly with our values. Ed's wealth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and achieve our strategic goals."Ed's leadership and expertise in sales and marketing will be crucial in advancing BioAgilytix's mission to deliver high-quality bioanalytical services to clients worldwide. His appointment underscores BioAgilytix's commitment to strengthening commercial capabilities and enhancing its customer-centric approach."I am thrilled to join BioAgilytix and collaborate with such a talented team," said Ed Amat, Chief Growth Officer. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company's growth and drive our strategic initiatives forward."About BioAgilytixAs a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, BioAgilytix is the trusted partner for bioanalytical services from discovery through every phase of the drug development process. Serving established and emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, the company provides diagnostic, pharmacokinetic (PK), immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services from laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia; and Hamburg, Germany. For more information, please visit .

