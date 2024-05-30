Keystone Hires Expert To Focus On Business Development And Mergers & Acquisitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keystone Property Management Logo

- Cary Treff, Keystone CEOIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With six acquisitions in six years, Keystone is one of the fastest-growing and most successful HOA community management firms in the United States. To help Keystone continue to accelerate its growth in a way that is healthy and responsible, Loura K. Sanchez has joined the Keystone team as the Vice President of Business Development, Mergers, and Acquisitions.As the former owner of one of the leading law firms specializing in community association law and founder of Inspired Interaction, LLC, Sanchez has specialized in facilitating growth opportunities to help leaders take organizations to the next level through collaboration, skill assessment, and program development.“Keystone needs Loura's expertise and guidance to ensure that if and when we merge with or acquire other community management companies, we do it deliberately through a corporate value lens, with the clients' and team members' long-term well-being in mind” said Keystone CEO Cary Treff.With Keystone continuing to explore expansion opportunities throughout the West, and with a mergers and acquisitions specialist like Sanchez at the helm, the leadership team at Keystone is confident in future growth opportunities. They aim to ensure strategic long-term success and provide industry-leading services for Keystone clients.###Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments in throughout the western United States? Currently, the firm manages over 130,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone's clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) in Southern California, certified through Community Association Institute. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula, Encinitas, the Bay Area, Boise, Idaho, and Denver, Colorado.

