Marmalade's Ticket To Ridetm Travels Through Time In USA 1910 And Europa 1912 Ticket Packs

Ticket to Ride USA 1910 & Europa 1912 Ticket Packs, Leaderboards and Pass and Play mode

Major update delivers new game modes in each of the new history-based Ticket Packs, Leaderboards and Pass & Play

- Georgina VenmanLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marmalade Game Studio is pleased to announce a major content and feature update in the digital edition of Ticket to Ride . Two new Ticket Packs will bring a historic flair to existing maps. The update will also include two additional features that have been much requested by the playerbase – Leaderboards and Pass & Play.With the USA 1910 Ticket Pack , players will be able to add brand-new Tickets to their decks and enjoy three new game modes using the existing North America map. USA 1910 mode sees players aiming for the Globetrotter Bonus, while Big Cities Tickets encourages them to link up iconic cities in all their historic glory. Then, for fans looking for a real challenge, a Mega Game brings Standard, USA 1910 and Mystery Train Tickets all into one deck.Similarly, the Europa 1912 Ticket Pack offers fresh Tickets and three more game modes set across the pond as incredible bonus content. Europe Expanded mode adds 55 Tickets to the Europe Expansion base deck, and Big Cities of Europe sees players connect the biggest cities of the past. Again, for an even greater challenge, Mega Europe combines Long Routes, Regular Tickets and Big Cities Tickets!“With these two Ticket Packs on the way, players can look forward to even more ways to play their favourite digital board game,” said Georgina Venman, Ticket to Ride Producer at Marmalade Game Studio.“Plus, we're adding the much-requested Pass & Play mode that has become iconic in Marmalade digital board games. Players can now play Ticket to Ride on their chosen device with friends and family without needing additional downloads of the game.“We're also integrating Leaderboards into Ticket to Ride to allow our most competitive players to compare their Star Count and number of victories against people from around the world.”To stay up to date with the latest news from Marmalade Game Studio, including the development of Ticket to Ride, follow us on our social media:X (@MarmaladeGames)Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio)Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)Get ready for a train adventure across the ages – download Ticket to Ride with its current expansions, Europe and the Nordic Countries, on Steam, the Apple Store and Google Play today!About Marmalade Game StudioLondon-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the video board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, TICKET TO RIDE and BATTLESHIP, all highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores. For more information about Marmalade Game Studio, please visit the website: , and follow us on X(@MarmaladeGames), Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio) and Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)About Asmodee EntertainmentAsmodee Entertainment is the outbound licensing and book publishing platform of Asmodee, the global games publisher and distributor. Its mission is to extend Asmodee's intellectual properties into TV/film, novels and comics, location-based entertainment, and consumer products, working closely with Asmodee Boardgames and Asmodee Interactive. Through best-in-class partnerships across the full spectrum of opportunities, Asmodee Entertainment will create truly global intellectual properties and brands. For more information, visit asmodee-entertainment.About Days of WonderDays of Wonder, part of Asmodee, develops and publishes unique games in their genre. The studio's“Play Different” slogan reflects its vision of publishing: Days of Wonder limits its productions to very few new games, focusing on quality rather than quantity, and developing highly refined digital adaptations. The unparalleled successes such as Ticket to Ride®, the world's best-selling train game; Small World® and its epic conquests in a fantastic universe; Heat: Pedal to the Metal, the latest sensation in racing games; and Memoir '44®, the World War II reference game with over twenty expansions, motivate Days of Wonder to raise the bar ever higher. Days of Wonder board games are distributed in 40 countries and their digital versions are available on the App Store, Google Play and Steam.Learn more at

