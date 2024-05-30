Energy Industry Veteran Mark Browning Joins Prestigious Rstar Advisory Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) System integrator rSTAR Technologies offers clients extensive insights and innovation through its Advisory Council

- Mark BrowningWESTMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- rSTAR Technologies, a leading specialized system integrator, announced today the appointment of Mark Browning to its expert Advisory Council .Mark is a 35-year leader, innovator, and veteran of the energy industry. He retired from Exelon in 2024 where he held numerous roles, including Enterprise Architect, IT Director of Large Utility Projects, IT Director Utility Solutions, VP of IT for ComEd and Vice President IT and CIO Exelon Utilities. He most recently served as Senior Vice President IT and CIO. During his career at Exelon, his focus was on developing a high performing IT team to drive standardization, collaboration, efficiency, and consistency within the utilities for higher performance and identifying best practices that all Exelon utilities could leverage. This focus extended to all areas including operations, project delivery, cyber security, and long-term strategic IT planning.Mark has been an active technology advocate in the utility industry through industry peer groups, conference organizing committees, standards setting bodies and as the vice-chair and chair of the Electric Power Research Institute's (EPRI) Information Communication and Cyber Security Technical Advisory Committee. His experience includes IT Strategy, Real-Time Systems including SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and Energy Management Systems, Smart Grid / Smart Meter, Enterprise Application Integration, NERC CIP / Utility Cyber Security, Workforce Mobility, Customer Billing and Customer engagement channels, and Enterprise Architecture.In 2023, Mark was recognized as the Chicago Large Enterprise CIO of the year by Inspire ORBIE Awards for his outstanding leadership, management effectiveness, and business value created through technology innovation as Senior Vice President - Chief Information Officer at Exelon. The Awards are presented by ChicagoCIO, the preeminent peer leadership network for Chicagoland's leading Chief Information Officers.Mark joined rSTAR's Advisory Council upon his recent retirement from Exelon and will serve with current members Chris Moyer, also formerly of Exelon, and Tom Nolan, formerly of Accenture. Council members act as advisors to the system integrator's global client base of Fortune-level companies.“I'm delighted to join Chris and Tom on the rSTAR Advisory Council,” said Mark.“Having worked with rSTAR for several years, I can say with assurance that this is a company that's going places. They care about their customers and bring outstanding innovation to every project."Danny Asnani, rSTAR Vice President of Client Engagement, enthusiastically welcomed Mark to the Council.“Mark is a leader and visionary. His insights into the energy and utility industry will be invaluable to our clients.”Vivek Ahuja, rSTAR Vice President of Information Technology, added,“Mark understands the challenges our energy industry clients face. He has walked in their shoes and knows what it takes to complete large, complex projects. We look forward to his contributions.”The rSTAR Advisory Council was formed in 2023 to bring together leading experts from asset-intensive industries, including energy and utilities , manufacturing, automotive, and more. The members address emerging trends in technology and related business issues, as well as provide valuable feedback to rSTAR. Advisors are selected based on leadership in their industries and bring relevant counsel and experience to technology and business issues for the benefit of rSTAR and its clients.About rSTAR TechnologiesrSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in asset-intensive industries, such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, finance, and high-tech, into the“rock stars” of their companies' digital transformation initiatives. rSTAR focuses on implementation, integration, automation, CX, AI and GenAI solutions, and is an Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Boomi, and Salesforce partner. For more information, please visit rstartec

