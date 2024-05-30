Weidmüller Group Announces Randy Sadler As New President & CEO Of Weidmuller USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry veteran comes full circle to lead company where he began his career

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weidmüller Group, a global leader in designing, developing and smart industrial connectivity and products and solutions, is pleased to announce that Randy Sadler has been named the new President & CEO of Weidmuller USA , headquartered in Richmond, Va.

Throughout his career, Sadler has been repeatedly relied upon to jumpstart and achieve impressive growth by rallying teams through a compelling vision, actionable strategy, resonant communication and building a collaborative culture. In his new position with Weidmuller USA, he will work to expand the company's engineering and production footprint in the U.S. as well as fulfill Weidmuller's“Made in USA” commitment by bringing smart industrial connectivity and Industry 4.0 solutions closer to U.S. customers.

An industry executive with almost 30 years of experience leading companies to become more profitable and sustainable businesses, Sadler began his career at Weidmuller USA, working there for 15 years and rising to the position of Vice President of Sales.

Most recently, he worked eight years at Catalytic Combustion Corporation in Bloomer, Wis., serving as Vice President of the company's Power Emissions Group where he was involved with clean power generation in hyperscale data centers throughout the USA. Prior to that position, he provided selective catalytic reduction consulting through his own business, Sadler Environmental Consulting, LLC. Previous professional experience included managerial positions in marketing and sales with SCR-Tech, LLC in Charlotte, N.C., and Johnson Matthey Catalysts, Plc in Alpharetta, Ga., among others.

He has held professional memberships in Electrical Generating Systems Association, Mission Critical Professionals (Northern Virginia and Atlanta chapters) and Western Turbine Users Incorporated. In addition, he has authored or co-authored articles on catalytic reduction and fuel cell technology in industry publications such as Diesel & Gas Turbine Worldwide, World Pollution Control News and Connector Specifier.

A native of Richmond, Sadler earned a B.S. degree in organizational management from St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Va.

“We are pleased to have gained Randy Sadler for this challenging task. He is an experienced executive who knows the company very well. Randy held various positions at Weidmuller from 1985 to 2000. As the person responsible for the U.S. business, he and his team will work to achieve the company's goals. His many years of management experience and his broad industry expertise offer the best prerequisites for this,” emphasizes Dr. Timo Berger, Chief Sales Officer of Weidmuller.

“I am thrilled to rejoin Weidmuller USA and lead the company forward at this pivotal time for our industry,” says Sadler.“I have tremendous respect for the company's legacy of innovating and delivering end-to-end solutions in smart industrial connectivity and automation, and I am confident that Weidmuller USA is well-positioned to shape the Industry 4.0 revolution with our future-ready products. I look forward to collaborating with the very talented local and global teams to accelerate the industrial internet of things (IIoT) innovation and create more value for our U.S. customers.”

About Weidmuller USA:

For nearly five decades, Weidmuller USA, based in Richmond, Virginia, has been a beacon of innovation in smart industrial connectivity and automation. As part of the globally renowned Weidmüller Group, the company leverages a rich legacy and expertise that spans across production sites, sales offices, and representatives in over 80 countries. Weidmuller USA's commitment to industrial transformation and developing future-ready products tailored to customers is unwavering. Recognized for three consecutive years as a Top Workplace (2022-2024) by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as well as being named a 2024 Top Workplace USA by USA Today, Weidmuller USA's mission is to power the pioneers of industry with cutting-edge and sustainable technology. Discover the next frontier of innovation at .

