Maine School Of Science And Mathematics Celebrates 29Th Annual Commencement: 25 Graduates Head To Prestigious Colleges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 29th Annual Commencement Ceremony at MSSM

Two seniors work on math before the final exam in AP Calculus BC

A student reads her section of a published work from the Telling Room Launch Party at MSSM.

The dorm of Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone, Maine

The MSSM Penguin Logo

MSSM celebrates 29th commencement! 25 grads head to top colleges like MIT, Purdue, and Northeastern. Our rigorous academics and unique J-Term set us apart!

- Rob Constantine - Executive DirectorLIMESTONE, MAINE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM) proudly announces its 29th annual commencement ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its 25 exceptional graduates. This year's graduates are set to attend some of the most prestigious colleges and universities across the nation, reflecting the school's commitment to academic excellence and rigorous preparation.The Class of 2024 has secured spots at renowned institutions, each known for their specialized programs and academic excellence. These include:Colby College (Waterville, ME) – Specializing in liberal arts education.Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN) – Known for its engineering, technology, and agriculture programs.Bennington College (Bennington, VT) – Emphasizing creativity and individualized study in liberal arts.Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) (Worcester, MA) – Focused on science, engineering, and technology.Northeastern University (Boston, MA) – Renowned for its cooperative education and experiential learning programs.Nova Southeastern University (NSU) (Fort Lauderdale, FL) – Specializing in health professions, business, and marine biology.University of Maine (UMaine) (Orono, ME) – Excelling in research, particularly in forestry, marine sciences, and engineering.Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (Cambridge, MA) – World-famous for science, engineering, and technology.Bowdoin College (Brunswick, ME) – A premier liberal arts college.Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) (Pittsburgh, PA) – Known for computer science, engineering, and fine arts.University of Florida (UF) (Gainesville, FL) – Strong in agriculture, engineering, and business research.Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) (Troy, NY) – Specializing in engineering and technology.Bates College (Lewiston, ME) – A distinguished liberal arts institution.Wentworth Institute of Technology (Boston, MA) – Known for engineering, architecture, and design.University of South Florida (USF) (Tampa, FL) – Specializing in health sciences, engineering, and business.MSSM graduates have demonstrated diverse academic interests, pursuing fields such as engineering, liberal arts, agriculture, health, and biotechnology. This reflects the school's commitment to fostering a broad range of intellectual pursuits and preparing students for varied academic paths.In addition to earning their high school diplomas, several MSSM graduates are also leaving with Associate's Degrees from the University of Maine at Presque Isle, showcasing their dedication and advanced academic achievement. Furthermore, some graduates have distinguished themselves as published authors through collaborations with The Telling Room, a nonprofit writing center in Portland, Maine. These dual accomplishments underscore MSSM's commitment to providing students with unparalleled educational opportunities and experiences that prepare them for success in higher education and beyond.Founded in 1995, MSSM is a tuition-free, public, residential high school that enrolls students from across Maine and serves over 600 students annually through its academic and summer programs. MSSM's rigorous, student-centered curriculum emphasizes the connections between math, science, and humanities, culminating in opportunities for authentic research. The school's summer camps inspire middle school students across Maine to explore their passions for science, math, engineering, and technology. MSSM also provides professional development opportunities for teachers statewide.MSSM stands as a beacon of academic excellence, recognized both statewide and nationally. The school's faculty, 85% of whom hold advanced degrees, including six with terminal degrees, ensure a rigorous and diverse academic experience. During the 2022-2023 school year, MSSM offered 83 courses across a wide range of subjects, including Math, Science, Social Studies, World Languages, Health, Fitness, College Counseling, Computer Science, English, and Fine Arts. The school also provided seven on-campus January-Term experiences and four independent studies in Computer Science, Engineering, and Mathematics.With a 7:1 student-to-teacher ratio, MSSM students receive individualized attention and support. This nurturing environment, combined with challenging coursework, ensures that students are well-prepared for higher education and beyond.According to Niche, MSSM is ranked as the #1 Best Public High School in Maine, #1 Best High School for STEM in Maine, and #5 Best Public High School Teachers in America. These rankings highlight the school's exceptional academic programs and dedicated faculty.One of MSSM's most distinctive features is its January Term (J-Term), a ten-day program that allows students to immerse themselves in a particular course or project. J-Term courses are diverse, sometimes quirky, and always interesting, providing students with the opportunity to pursue personal passions and explore intellectual curiosities. This break from the traditional academic calendar is essential to the MSSM experience, fostering deep, focused learning and exploration.The 29th annual commencement of the Maine School of Science and Mathematics celebrates not only the achievements of its 25 graduates but also the school's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and innovation. As these students embark on their next journey at some of the nation's top colleges and universities, they carry with them the skills, knowledge, and curiosity cultivated at MSSM. The school's unique offerings, including its rigorous academic programs and distinctive J-Term, continue to set it apart as a leader in STEM education and beyond.

Ryan McDonald

Maine School of Science and Mathematics

+1 207-325-3303

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

The MSSM 29th Annual Commencement