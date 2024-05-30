Royal Ambulance Secures Role As Advanced Medical Provider At Burning Man

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Royal Ambulance Event Unit

Royal Ambulance to deliver emergency department-level care and ambulance services at Burning Man 2024

SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Royal Ambulance Inc. is excited to announce it has been selected to provide advanced medical services for the 2024 Burning Man event in Northern Nevada as part of a new multi-year agreement.This new partnership marks the next level of expansion for Royal Ambulance's comprehensive healthcare services into one of the most unique and challenging environments in the world. Royal will provide a Nevada-licensed on-site care center and all ambulance services at the event.Royal's licensed on-site care center will include 24/7 board-certified emergency medicine physician coverage, radiology, laboratory services, a licensed pharmacy, and the ability to provide emergency department-level care in the middle of the Black Rock Desert. This advanced care center will be operational for 15 days and is expected to see over 2,000 patients. Additionally, Royal will directly staff all BLS and ALS ambulance services at the event.“While Burning Man is a new event for Royal, many of our leadership team, myself included, have been participants for years and are deeply familiar with the event and its ethos. We see a natural values alignment between Burning Man's 10 Principles and our own values at Royal” says Royal Ambulance CEO Steve Grau.As part of this initiative, Royal Ambulance is actively recruiting additional EMTs, Paramedics, and Registered Nurses to join our dedicated team. Prospective candidates are encouraged to learn more and apply at .About Royal AmbulanceRoyal Ambulance has grown to become the largest provider of hospital system and critical care transport services in Northern California. With a team of over 900 healthcare professionals, Royal handles more than 100,000 emergency responses annually. Royal's Special Events division has grown to provide medical support to over 500 events annually including services for some of the Bay Area's largest venues and festivals. Learn more atMedia Contact...

Jacob Sarasohn

Royal Ambulance

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube