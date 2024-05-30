USA Diving Makes A Splash In Athlete Well-Being With Innovative Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increased Access to Healthcare & Mental Health Support for All Members

- Lee Michaud, CEO of USA DivingINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Diving , the national governing body for diving in the United States, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Holistic Athlete Health Solution (HAHS ). This collaboration underscores USA Diving's unwavering commitment to athlete well-being, offering comprehensive and on-demand healthcare access to its members."USA Diving is dedicated to supporting all our athletes, regardless of their competitive level," says Lee Michaud, CEO of USA Diving. "This partnership with HAHS allows us to provide a high level of support to all our members. Ensuring their well-being is a top priority. HAHS goes beyond physical healthcare, offering mental health resources and educational tools that address the unique challenges faced by our divers."This pioneering partnership positions USA Diving as a leader in athlete care. Dr. James Borchers, CEO of U.S. Council for Athletes' Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Big Ten, elaborates, "For the first time ever, a national governing body is offering holistic health and wellness services and expert-led education at scale. This commitment to members goes beyond competition; it provides peace of mind for athletes and their families.”Athletes often compete far from home, facing immense pressure to perform at their peak. This partnership with HAHS ensures comprehensive support, no matter where they are. Imagine a young athlete feeling anxious after hours during Olympic Trials preparation – with HAHS, a licensed therapist is just a phone call away.Lee Michaud, CEO of USA Diving, emphasizes the importance of this partnership:"At USA Diving, we're constantly seeking ways to empower our athletes. This partnership with HAHS is a game-changer. We see it as a holistic solution, removing barriers to accessing the healthcare they need to thrive. It's a great complement to our existing support systems, providing comprehensive physical and mental health services, as well as valuable educational resources – all in one convenient, secure platform."Key Value to Members:●Comprehensive Health Support: Immediate access to 24/7 virtual care for mental and physical health needs. Connect with therapists or healthcare professionals for immediate support covering mental health, minor injury care, sick care, and referrals, when needed.●Expert Guidance at Your Fingertips: HAHS' user-friendly app provides a library of expert-led educational resources curated for athletes, coaches, and families. Explore topics like injury prevention, sleep, nutrition, and mental performance to optimize overall wellness.●Family-Focused Benefits: We understand that parents play a crucial role in athlete support. USA Diving members enjoy the peace of mind, convenience, and affordability of a flat-rate subscription that covers up to 5 family members. Parents can manage accounts and access for minor athletes, ensuring privacy and control. HAHS utilizes a trusted national network of licensed providers with the highest security standards (HIPAA and GDPR compliant) for complete peace of mind.Building a Healthier Future for Athletes:The partnership with HAHS goes beyond immediate needs. "By ensuring our members have the resources they need to thrive at all levels," Lee Michaud added, "we are laying the foundation for a healthier, more supported future for athletes across the country. This collaboration reflects our shared vision with HAHS – to prioritize athlete well-being and make health and wellness accessible to all members."About USA Diving:USA Diving, Inc., recognized by the United States Olympic Committee, is the national governing body for diving in the United States. With oversight of more than 300 diving clubs nationwide, USA Diving is responsible for training, selecting, and preparing teams that represent the U.S. at major international events, including the Olympic Games.About Holistic Athlete Health Solution (HAHS):HAHS, is the premier digital-first health and wellness platform designed specifically for athletes. Providing tools that simplify access to care and provide peace of mind to athletes, parents, coaches, and staff. HAHS was developed by the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health (USCAH ) in partnership with CaringWire, a leader in digital health solutions. Through HAHS, athletes receive 24/7 immediate access to healthcare professionals and a wealth of expert-led educational content, fostering a holistic approach to physical, mental, and emotional health and well-being.

