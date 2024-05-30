Teleradiology Market To Hit USD 7.17 Billion By 2031 Owing To Rising Demand For Remote Radiology Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teleradiology Market

Teleradiology Size, Trends, Share, Growth and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024-2031

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Teleradiology Market , valued at USD 2.70 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 7.17 Billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.The teleradiology market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors. These include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing shortage of radiologists, and the rising adoption of telemedicine solutions.Key Players Profiled in Report-4ways Healthcare Ltd.-AFGA Healthcare-Cerner Corporation.-Everlight Radiology;-Fujifilm holding Coporation-GE Healthcare-Koninklijke Philips N.V.-Matrix (Teleradiology Division of Radiology Partners)-MCKESSON Coporation-Medica Group Plc.-ONRAD, Inc.-Philips Healthcare-RamSoft, Inc.-Siemens Healthineers-USARAD Holdings, Inc.-Virtual Radiologic (vRad)(To view Complete List of companies, Read Sample Report)Download Free Sample Report of Teleradiology Market @Several factors are propelling the teleradiology market forwardThe rising number of imaging procedures, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, is a major driver. For instance, as per a January 2022 article published by the American Cancer Society Journal, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases were reported in the United States alone in 2022. This surge in chronic conditions necessitates a rise in diagnostic imaging procedures, creating a demand for reliable and efficient teleradiology solutions.Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure globally is positively impacting the market. For instance, the National Health Expenditure Projections 2023-2024 project a growth rate of 5% in US healthcare expenditures for the current year, with a slight increase to 5.1% expected next year. Teleradiology solutions have demonstrably enhanced health outcomes while reducing costs. Telemedicine, which encompasses teleradiology, has been shown to decrease healthcare costs by improving chronic disease management, reducing travel times for patients, and minimizing hospital stays.The active participation of prominent players in launching innovative teleradiology platforms is another factor accelerating market growth. For instance, in August 2022, 5C Network, a leading provider, launched Prodigi, its AI-powered platform designed to interpret radiology images directly from the cloud. This cutting-edge platform facilitates large-scale teleradiology, enabling hospitals and diagnostic centers to submit scans and receive reports efficiently. Such advancements by key players are expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.The growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of target diseasesThe increasing demand for teleradiology for second opinions and emergencies, and the COVID-19 pandemic that emphasized the importance of remote healthcare solutions. The shortage of healthcare professionals, particularly sub-specialists in radiology like pediatric, neurology, and musculoskeletal radiology, is also propelling the adoption of teleradiology services. The growing adoption of teleradiology for early diagnosis is another factor expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.Teleradiology applications encompass tele-consultation, tele-monitoring, and tele-diagnosis, which collectively enable radiologists to effectively perform their daily tasks. It provides real-time interpretation and effective on-site solutions via a global cloud network. The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as breast cancer, cellulitis, and osteomyelitis, coupled with the growing number of emergency cases in less developed areas, are further anticipated to propel the market forward. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, breast cancer ranked number one globally amongst all other cancers with approximately 2.26 million new cases in 2020.Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into teleradiology, implementation of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), and growing R&D activities pertaining to eHealth are some additional factors projected to bolster the demand for teleradiology services throughout the forecast period. For instance, 5C Network, an Indian teleradiology provider, launched Prodigi, an AI-powered platform that utilizes advanced technology to ensure that no radiology image goes unreported for more than 2-3 hours. However, data security remains a major concern for this market. Healthcare settings capture and store a vast amount of patient data, including radiology images. Security of PACS is paramount to prevent patient information misuse. Several data security breaches involving radiology images have been reported, raising concerns.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @The Software Segment Is Anticipated To Register The Fastest Growth Within The Teleradiology Market Over The Forecast PeriodThis segment plays a critical role as it facilitates the transmission and analysis of medical images.Teleradiology software is constantly evolving and incorporating new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance diagnostic speed and accuracy. As these technologies continue to develop, they are expected to propel the growth of the teleradiology software segment. For instance, an article published by the Furthermore, teleradiology allows for transmitting images generated from mobile imaging systems in remote areas to doctors in hospitals. Additionally, most teleradiology software utilizes data compression technologies, as radiologists often require sharing detailed, high-resolution images. The presence of prominent players, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and government initiatives are all contributing to segment growth. For instance, in November 2022, radiology technology firm OpenRad launched an enterprise remote reporting platform at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global teleradiology market throughout the forecast periodAs per data updated by the CDC in December 2022, 6 in 10 adults in the United States currently have a chronic disease, with 4 in 10 adults having two or more chronic conditions. This high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region necessitates a high volume of diagnostic imaging procedures, creating substantial demand for teleradiology devices like X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, MRIs, and nuclear imaging technologies.Furthermore, increasing government investments in the healthcare sector are projected to fuel market growth in North America. For instance, as per data updated by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in March 2023, the United States' healthcare expenditure on biomedical imaging rose from USD 2.774 million in the previous year to USD 3.Key Takeaways for the Teleradiology Market Study-Understand the factors driving the growth of the teleradiology market, allowing you to capitalize on emerging opportunities.-Gain insights into the fastest-growing segments (like software) within the teleradiology market, enabling you to focus your efforts on the most promising areas.-Learn about the potential impact of global events (like the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns) on the teleradiology market, allowing you to develop effective strategies to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities.-Identify the regions with the highest market share (like North America) and understand the factors contributing to their dominance.-Stay updated on the latest advancements and trends in the teleradiology market, including product launches, partnerships, and government initiatives.Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @Table of ContentChapter 1 IntroductionChapter 2 Research MethodologyChapter 3 Teleradiology Market DynamicsChapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)Chapter 5 Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6 Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7 PEST AnalysisChapter 8 Teleradiology Market Segmentation, By Products and Service TypeChapter 9 Teleradiology Market Segmentation, By Imaging Technique TypeChapter 10 Teleradiology Market Segmentation, By End Users TypeChapter 11 Regional AnalysisChapter 12 Company profileChapter 13 Competitive LandscapeChapter 14 Use Case and Best PracticesChapter 15 ConclusionContinued...Related Reports:Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market:Telehealth and Telemedicine Market:

