D'stassi Art Presents 'Didier Chamizo: Rebel Soul': First UK Exhibition Of Renowned French Artist

'Rebel Soul', inaugural UK of Didier Chamizo to take place at D'Stassi Art in London.

LONDON , LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D'Stassi Art presents 'Didier Chamizo : Rebel Soul', inaugural UK solo exhibition of iconic French painter Didier Chamizo. Chamizo's UK Debut show will be revealed on 7th June, with Chamizo travelling to London from Paris to make a rare appearance at the opening night.

Opening on 7th June 2024 at D'Stassi Art in Shoreditch, the creative heart of London, the exhibition will feature 19 vivid figurative portraits and a custom Harley Davidson hand-painted by Chamizo. Inspired by lettrism, a unique alternative to graffiti and tag art, Chamizo is renowned for creating lettric abstraction-figuration, a style marked by raw, untamed expression and deep emotional truths.

To be an artist with expression is one thing, but to be an artist with a story is another. Chamizo is an artist in the most authentic sense, his art informing his life and life informing his art. His life is a life lived to the fullest. However, Chamizo is more than a living example of the trope of a suffering artist: his art was born out of experiences that most people wouldn't live through in a lifetime, but he channelled these experiences into visceral narratives that jump out of the canvas. Chamizo epitomizes the blend of art and lived experience. His work is an emblem of his turbulent journey, filled with political activism, personal tragedy, and relentless creativity.

Born into poverty in Cahors, France, on 15th October 1951, Chamizo's early life was marked by stark contradictions and intense transformations. His is a tale of extraordinary, often near-death experiences that could rival a three-season Netflix docuseries or form the plot of a Martin Scorsese film. Full of intrigue, pain, suspense, joy, and triumph, Chamizo's tale is as gripping as it is inspiring. Ultimately he channelled his angst, pain, activism, incarceration and protest into a completely unique artistic practice which germinated in prison, and led to recognition as an extraordinary and authentic artist whose work is collected and coveted by art world insiders including Alain Dominique Perrin of the Cartier Foundation, French singer-songwriter Hugues Aufray, French rapper and actor Didier Morville (better known by his stage name JoeyStarr), actress Marisa Berenson, French singer- songwriter Renaud & Taittinger President Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger.

Didier Chamizo says:“I am thrilled to announce my debut exhibition at D'Stassi Gallery, a milestone in my journey as an artist. This opportunity has been made possible through a serendipitous encounter with Alex Kolster, founder of Henrik Alexander, whose instant connection and shared vision led us to this moment. Despite a tumultuous life marked by near-death experiences, brushes with crime, and time spent in prison, I've been fortunate to pursue my dreams freely. Yet, showcasing my work in the UK

feels like one of those special bucket list moments I never dared to expect. As a lifelong fan of British rock 'n' roll, from The Rolling Stones and The Clash to The Beatles, this feels like a full-circle moment for me. I am immensely grateful to Alex Kolster and the guys from D'Stassi Galerie, Ed Sanders and Mike Howes for their passion and dedication in organising this show. Their youth, ambition, and enthusiasm are truly inspiring, and I cannot wait to share my art with the people of the United Kingdom. "

Chamizo left school at 13 to become a locksmith apprentice and pursued his passion for art through evening classes. His involvement in the May 1968 protests in France catapulted him into a life defined by rebellion and defiance. He participated in demonstrations against nuclear power, the Vietnam War, and advocated for women's liberation. Chamizo's activism led him to the arms trade and eventual imprisonment, where he spent time channelling his existential angst and very real experiences into his art and went on to sell out art exhibitions from his prison cell. His talent caught the discerning eye of Perrin, Founder and President of the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art. Change was in the air for Chamizo, taking a turn toward recognition and redemption. Eventually, he was pardoned by François Mitterrand, the President of France during this period.

