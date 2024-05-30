Estonian Company WALLPROFIT OÜ Lodges Police Complaint Against Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Lasnamäe Police Department In Tallinn
WallProfit OÜ Seeks Justice
TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On April 24, 2024, WALL profit
OÜ filed a criminal complaint with the Tallinn Police against the tech giant Amazon
. In April 2023, despite an official warning that lacked any justified reasons, Amazon
abruptly blocked access to the account, completely restricting access to financial
resources and goods valued at approximately €680,000. Representatives from WALLPROFIT believe these actions not only paralyzed their business operations but also severed vital communication with suppliers and clients, critically impacting their operational activities.
The complaint filed with the police of Tallinn, Northern Prefecture of the Pärnu district, was registered under number 24230150543 and reference number nr 3.2-1/9306-2. In the complaint, WallProfit OÜ accuses Amazon Services Europe S.A.R.L of potential criminal activity, which could be classified under Article 201 of the Criminal Code due to the misappropriation of €323,872.56 in funds and goods worth €321,927.87. "We cannot stand idly by while our business suffers unjust attacks and our livelihood is threatened. We demand accountability and swift actions to rectify the damages caused by Amazon's actions," stated a representative from WallProfit OÜ.
This incident has raised concerns within Estonia's business community, with many expressing solidarity with WallProfit OÜ and calling for transparency and accountability in Amazon's dealings with its partners. The Estonian authorities have confirmed that they are reviewing the complaint and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine any potential legal violations.
Additionally, established in 2021, WALLPROFIT OÜ was rapidly expanding and gaining the trust of customers throughout Europe. However, this growth trajectory was abruptly halted by an unexpected and unjustified blockade of their account. As of March 2023, the company had achieved a sales volume of approximately €2 million.
