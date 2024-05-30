DANO Network Revolutionizes Film Financing With Bet On Films Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The free streaming tv created by filmmakers.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DANO , a leading production company and streaming TV platform, has announced the launch of their innovative film financing strategy, "Bet on Films ." This groundbreaking platform removes distributors, who act as middlemen, from the film financing process, allowing for greater transparency and sharing between the company and its investors.Traditionally, film financing involves multiple parties, including distributors, who often take a large cut of the profits. However, DANO Network's "Bet on Films" platform eliminates the need for distributors, allowing for a more direct partnership between the company and its investors. This not only increases transparency, but also allows for a fairer distribution of profits.What sets "Bet on Films" apart is that it is created by filmmakers, for filmmakers. The platform is constantly in production, with a network of investors who carefully choose which productions to fund. This ensures that only the most promising and high-quality films are selected, providing a win-win situation for both the company and its investors.In addition, DANO Network offers in-house investment advisors who attend to the needs of their investors. This direct line of communication ensures that investors feel safe and well-informed, as they can discuss their investments and stay up to date with production progress and post-production statistics. This personalized approach reinforces the trust and transparency that are central to the "Bet on Films" platform."We are thrilled to introduce 'Bet on Films' to the film industry," said Dano Veal, CEO of DANO Network. "Our goal is to revolutionize the film financing process and empower filmmakers to bring their visions to life without the interference of middlemen. With our transparent and fair partnership with investors, and the support of our dedicated in-house investment advisors, we are confident that 'Bet on Films' will pave the way for a more efficient and successful film industry."DANO Network's "Bet on Films" platform is now live and accepting applications from filmmakers and investors. With this innovative approach to film financing, the company aims to create a more equitable and profitable environment for all parties involved.

