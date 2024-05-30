Resort-Style Multi-Generational Estate In St. Louis To Be Sold At Online Auction June 10Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

9801 Log Cabin Ct., St. Louis, MO 63124 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, June 10th 2024.

Located in the prestigious Ladue neighborhood of St. Louis, MO, this custom estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.5M.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading luxury auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Ladue Estate in St. Louis, MO. The property, previously listed for $4,490,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, June 10th at 9:00 am CDT.The Ladue Estate offers 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, and 5 half baths sprawling 3± acres of landscaped land with elegant statues and water features. The grand entryway features opulent floors, while the sunken living room has a beautiful fireplace and French chandelier. The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, top-tier appliances, and a butler's pantry, with the unique breakfast room, hearth room and sunroom expanding the entertainment space. The estate boasts an owner's suite with luxurious amenities, a guest house, and extensive outdoor features.Just one of the lavish amenities on the property is the glass enclosed pool house with a heated pool, spa, children's pool, full kitchen, dining area, steam shower, and sauna. Additionally hosted on the property is the two-story gym facility, lighted sport court, and an array of versatile spaces for entertainment and relaxation.“This Ladue estate offers unparalleled privacy and endless possibilities within a most prestigious area of St. Louis," stated Alex Thornhill of Janet McAfee Real Estate.“I'm excited to partner with Interluxe Auctions to ensure this property attracts serious, qualified buyers."“The auction of The Ladue Estate represents an extraordinary opportunity in the St. Louis market, offering buyers a chance to acquire a property of unmatched elegance and privacy in a highly reputable location,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions.“We are excited to facilitate the sale of such a unique property through our innovative auction platform."The Ladue Estate is being offered in cooperation with Alex Thornhill of Janet McAfee Real Estate. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, June 10th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, June 9th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at /12562 . See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Joy Swasy

Interluxe Auctions

+1 704-885-1430

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram