The Task Force Welcomes Three New Members

- Todd Van Tol, HCTTF ChairWASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) is excited to welcome three new members, each of whom will add important and unique perspectives to the Task Force membership. The Task Force Board has approved Covera Health , Strive Health , and Atlantic Health System . The Task Force is excited to collaborate toward a value-based health care system that improves care for all.“It is with great pleasure that we welcome these organizations into the Task Force's esteemed membership,” said Todd Van Tol, HCTTF Chair.“Their commitment to advancing value-based care aligns with ours and we eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions they will bring to our collaborative efforts.”“Covera Health is proud to join a community of health care stakeholders committed to transforming patient care, said Ron Vianu, Founder and CEO of Covera Health.“As an AI-enabled diagnostic tech company focused on high quality radiology services, we are dedicated to advancing value-based care by ensuring timely and accurate diagnoses and paving the way for improved outcomes and reduced cost.""Strive Health is committed to transforming the kidney care paradigm by putting patients first, improving outcomes, and lowering total cost of care," said Chris Riopelle, Co-Founder and CEO of Strive Health.“Our values align with those of the Task Force and guide us in successfully serving our patients, partners, and communities."“Atlantic Health System is thrilled to bring our passion for personalized, innovative care to the Task Force, joining hands with like-minded organizations to drive positive change that improve lives,” said Kevin Joyce, Vice President of Insurance Networks and Business Advisory Services at Atlantic Health System.“Rooted in shared values and driven by performance standards, Atlantic Health is eager to collaborate, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to the Task Force membership that empowers patients, consumers, and caregivers.”Established in 2014, the Task Force is a multistakeholder consortium that supports accelerating the pace of transforming the delivery system into one that better pays for value. Representing a diverse set of organizations from various segments of the industry – including providers, payers, purchasers, and patient advocacy organizations – we share a common commitment to transform our respective businesses and clinical models to deliver a health system that achieves equitable outcomes through high-quality, affordable person-centered care. We strive to provide a critical mass of policy, operational, and technical support that, when combined with the work being done by CMS and other public and private stakeholders, can increase the momentum of delivery system transformation.TASK FORCE MEMBERSAetna . agilon health . Aledade . American Academy of Family Physicians . American Heart Association . Atlantic Health System . Atrius Health . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan . Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina . Blue Shield of California . Cambia Health Solutions . Clarify Health . Cleveland Clinic . Community Catalyst . Covera Health . Curana Health . Elevance Health . Evolent . Families USA . Heritage Provider Network . Honest Medical Group . Innovaccer . Kaiser Permanente . Mark McClellan . MedStar Health . National Partnership for Women & Families . National Patient Advocate Foundation . OPN Healthcare . Oshi Health . Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health . Premier . PSW . Sentara Health . Signify Health . Strive Health . Sun River Health . Trinity Health . Washington State Health Care Authority . UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

