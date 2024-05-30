Genesis Reference Labs Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Laboratory In Denver, Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Genesis Reference Labs celebrated the grand opening of its new laboratory in Denver, Colorado, aiming to enhance testing services and turnaround times.

DENVER , CO, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genesis Reference Labs proudly announces the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its new state-of-the-art laboratory in Denver, Colorado. This significant expansion is set to enhance service capabilities and improve turnaround times for testing services across the state, particularly benefiting the local recovery community.



The opening event was marked by strong community support, including the presence of key city officials and members of the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce. Attendees were treated to an exclusive tour of the facility, where Genesis Reference Labs' Director of Laboratory Operations showcased the cutting-edge technology and explained the complex science behind the lab's testing processes.

"Our goal is 'National Presence with a Local Feel'. This new laboratory in Denver is our best example yet," said Nicole Moberg, CEO of Genesis Reference Labs. "It feels great to be welcomed so warmly by the Colorado and Denver communities. Our mission extends beyond just being a brick and mortar facility; it is about building community and making a tangible impact."

The lab's launch comes at a critical time, as Colorado is among the states most affected by fentanyl-related challenges. Genesis Reference Labs is committed to addressing this crisis by providing crucial testing services that support the health and safety of the community.

"We celebrate not only the opening of our new lab but also the impact we get to make. Each test we conduct, each result we deliver, has the power to make a difference-to provide clarity and ultimately to help save lives. This is WHY we do what we do," added Moberg.

"What makes Genesis Reference Laboratories unique is their passion for service and ensuring that the people that need them the most are treated with conscientious care. Each sample they accept is treated not as a number, but as a person who is trying to help better their lives. The staff at GRL is dedicated to providing the highest quality testing available in the most efficient timeline so there is positive impact to the people needing it the most. We are enthused to have you a member of the community in the South Metro region and a part of the Chamber,” said the South Metro Denver Chamber.

About Genesis Reference Labs

Genesis Reference Laboratories is a leader in medical testing services, renowned for its top-notch customer care and commitment to enhancing patient outcomes. Offering a comprehensive suite of tests utilizing state-of-the-art technology, the laboratory employs highly trained technicians dedicated to handling each testing need with the utmost precision. Genesis is committed to delivering critical testing results swiftly, often by the next day, ensuring that healthcare providers and patients receive timely information for better health management. With a dedicated Quality Assurance Team, Genesis underscores its commitment to the highest standards of service quality. The friendly and knowledgeable customer experience representatives at Genesis are always on hand to assist and address any inquiries, prioritizing customer satisfaction and striving to exceed expectations. Serving clients nationwide while maintaining a local feel, Genesis Reference Laboratories is dedicated to being a pivotal part of community health solutions.



