Brinks Hometm Showcases Unmatched Success At ISC West Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Brinks Home marks a landmark year of partnerships and innovation at ISC West

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brinks Home, a prominent name in home security and automation, proudly attended this year's International Security and Exposition (ISC West) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 9-12. As a testament to its commitment to innovation and leadership, Brinks Home attracted substantial attention, surpassing previous years' engagements by generating over three times the leads and connections.ISC West is the premier comprehensive and converged security trade event in the U.S. Brinks Home seized the opportunity to showcase its sales channels, bringing particular attention to its comprehensive suite of partnership opportunities. "We are laser-focused on growing our dealer and direct sales programs,” said Wade Gibson, chief revenue officer.“By recruiting new partners, we expand our market reach and fortify our position as a trusted leader in home security. ISC West is a fantastic opportunity to grow our network, and 2024 was another successful year."During the event, Brinks Home engaged with a diverse array of stakeholders, including company owners, individual sales professionals, and experienced technicians. Discussions centered around fostering strategic partnerships, exploring new business opportunities, and facilitating bulk account acquisitions. Scott Wolf, director of the Brinks Home Direct program, commented,“Like any company, we're dedicated to growth. ISC West provides the opportunity to share the progress of our Authorized Dealer and Brinks Home Direct programs. We've worked hard over the past few years to increase sales and service coverage within our new Brinks Home Direct channel. It's rewarding to see how excited an audience can be when we tell our story and share the advancements we've made.”"We are encouraged by the response to our sales teams at ISC West this year receiving more interactions than the last three years combined," said Gordon Johnson, vice president of partner sales at Brinks Home. "Our success in developing unique partner programs reflects our dedication to driving innovation, expanding market reach, and delivering unparalleled value to our end customers. We are eager to build upon this momentum, acquire new customers and partners at scale, and create lasting connections with industry peers."Looking ahead, Brinks Home anticipates its return to ISC West in 2025, poised to continue fostering fruitful collaborations with industry professionals and advancing the forefront of home security modernization.For more information about Brinks Home and its dealer and direct sales channels, technician programs, and bulk buy pursuits, visit their website to learn more about their partner program or call 800.595.2059.About the Company:Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents-providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico-as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

Sara Ryan

Brinks Home

+1 469-391-4024

...