Barbecue Grill Market Demand Will Reach A Value Of US$ 12.8 Billion By The Year 2032, At A CAGR Of 6.6%

Barbecue Grill Overview, 2032

The commercial segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market is estimated to reach $7,870.1 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.2%.

- Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Barbecue Grill Market ," The barbecue grill market size was valued at $6.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Devices that are used to cook meals using charcoal, gas, or electricity are referred to as barbecues and grills. Stainless steel, porcelain-enameled steel, and cast iron are the most common materials used to make barbecue grills, which heat meals from below. The barbecue grill market is expanding as outdoor gatherings, camping, and caravanning has become more common. The barbecue grill market demand is growing as more people choose outside recreational activities. Barbecue grills are preferred over stoves for food preparation by campers and vacationers. In a poll conducted for the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), respondents indicated that 24% of camping trips and 21% of get-togethers at vacation homes were where they preferred to grill. All these barbecue grill market trends are driving the barbecue grill market growth.

According to the barbecue grill market analysis, the barbecue grill market is analyzed on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. By product, it is bifurcated into conventional and electric. Furthermore, the conventional segment is classified into charcoal, gas, and wood. Among these, the conventional segment occupied the major barbecue grill market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market for conventional barbecue grills is anticipated to expand over the upcoming years due to factors, including the increase in demand for outdoor cooking and rise in disposable incomes across the globe.

Depending on application, the barbecue grill market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The residential segment is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. In homes, barbecue grills are frequently utilized, especially in nations with warm climates and active outdoor lifestyles. In reality, having a barbecue in the backyard, patio, or balcony has become a common social activity for friends & family.

Distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel, and others. The online sales channel segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The purchase of barbecue grills is made through a number of online sales channels, including e-commerce sites such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart as well as company and merchant websites. These platforms frequently offer a large selection of grills, from entry-level models to high-end options, and enable customers to compare costs & features with ease.

The region that dominated the global market in 2022 was North America, and its dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. More sophisticated and innovative grills with features such as infrared heating and temperature control systems have become more popular in recent years. The rising customer demand for convenience and usability has fueled this trend. The popularity of built-in grills for outdoor kitchens and entertainment spaces is another trend in the North America barbecue grill market. For homeowners wishing to set up an outside cooking and dining area, these grills provide a more durable and upscale choice.

The major players analyzed for the global barbecue grill industry are Broilmaster, W.C. Bradley Co., Empire Comfort Systems, Green Mountain Grills LLC, Kenmore, LANDMANN Ltd., Napoleon Grills, Newell Brand Inc., RH Peterson Co., Spectrum Brands, Inc., The Middleby Corporation LLC., Traeger Grills, W.C. Bradley Co., Weber-Stephen Products LLC, and RH Peterson Co.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the barbecue grill market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing barbecue grill market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global barbecue grill market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

