(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CITY OF LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- London Park Global LLC (LPG), a distinguished private equity firm headquartered in Miami and New York City, is thrilled to announce the establishment of a pioneering electric AI high-growth fund/private equity vehicle in partnership with Kronos Global LLC. This strategic alliance, meticulously negotiated and advised by Frederic Sealey , Chief Strategy Officer for LPG Strategies, is poised to transform the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.



Blackout Technologies, the newly formed entity, will be headquartered in London, England, with its US operations based in Miami, FL. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the growth of venture capital within the AI sector. The collaboration, set to be formalized by July 1, 2024, boasts an investment potential ranging from $500 million up toward $1 billion USD, fully backed by both domestic and international commercial real estate assets.



Blackout Technologies aims to lead advancements in AI, with a focus on consumer brands, education, financial services, and medical research, etc..

A primary mission of Blackout Technologies is to leverage AI in medical research, targeting debilitating diseases such as Alzheimer's, cancer, and heart disease. Additionally, the partnership will explore AI applications in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, and governmental defense, underscoring its versatility and extensive impact.



To foster growth and innovation, Blackout Technologies is launching an open fund inviting high-net-worth individuals, family offices, private equity firms, and sovereign wealth funds. This strategic initiative aims to support start-ups and mid-stage growth, creating a robust ecosystem for AI-driven advancements. Blackout Technologies has already engaged in discussions with leading law firms, including Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, to assist in personnel selection and target opportunities.



Frederic Sealey, along with Brian Winters and other key LPG executives, will utilize their extensive global networks to guide Blackout Technologies toward becoming a leading entity within the European market. The partnership's strength is further augmented by insights from industry leaders such as Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, who acknowledges AI's transformative potential and directs over 90% of the company's investment funds towards AI innovations.



In a recent interview, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, remarked, "AI is going to be a massive paradigm shift for businesses. Those that embrace AI will be the companies that build the next computing platform and reap the benefits." This sentiment highlights the potential for AI to offer unprecedented competitive advantages for businesses prioritizing its adoption.



Blackout Technologies, under the advisement of Frederic Sealey, will compete with premier AI firms based in London, including DeepMind, Graphcore, BenevolentAI, Darktrace , and Faculty. These firms represent the pinnacle of AI innovation in the UK, setting a high benchmark for Blackout Technologies to surpass.



By the fiscal year of 2030, AI is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy, with substantial impacts on the US and UK markets. In the US, AI integration is projected to increase GDP by up to 14% ($3.8 trillion), with market revenues reaching $345.6 billion. In the UK, AI is anticipated to capture a market worth around £630 billion ($800 billion), driving significant advancements in finance, healthcare, and transportation.



Frederic Sealey has announced that by 2025, Blackout Technologies will attract major global investment banks such as Barclays, IATA, Nexus, JP Morgan, etc.. The entity is also in the process of identifying top executives from the UK to serve as CEO and Chief Operations Officer, ensuring strong leadership to navigate the evolving AI landscape. There is a focused effort on potential acquisitions of leading AI firms such as BenevolentAI and Darktrace.



Michelle Donelan, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, commented on the government's recent AI white paper, stating, "We are now in a position where a new wave of AI technologies has the potential to change many aspects of how we live and work. So it is important that we take the lead in determining how these transformative new technologies are used."



The formation of Blackout Technologies heralds a new era in AI innovation, driven by the combined expertise and strategic vision of London Park Global LLC and Kronos Global LLC. This partnership, administered by board member Frederic Sealey, is poised to make significant strides in AI applications, with a strong focus on enhancing medical research and expanding global market reach. The collaborative outcome aims to exceed $10 billion in capitalization by the fiscal year 2026, establishing Blackout Technologies as a leading entity in the AI sector.



