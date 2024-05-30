Junior Miner Announces Discovery Of New Gold Zone

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) With the price of Gold continuously reaching new all-time highs, it's no surprise that the announcement of a newly discovered rim at a highly prospective corridor is sending Canadian shares of this junior miner up.
%TroilusGold Corp. (TSX: $TLG) (OTC: $CHXMF) announced in a press release today the discovery of a new gold zone. Named the 'West Rim Zone', the discovery is located within 200 meters west of the North Reserve Pit Shell.
Trolius' CEO Justin Reid had this to say,“After 5 years of systematic exploration, we are still making significant discoveries on the Troilus property. The West Rim target is a testament to the prospectivity and opportunity within proximity to the Troilus project's mineral reserve pits defined in the recent Feasibility Study."
As a Canadian development-stage mining company, Trolius is focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. The mine is located in the tier-one jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km2 in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.
