Options Traders Raise Bets On Meme Coins As Rally Intensifies

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A trader has bought two million call options on %Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE) as the current rally in meme coins gathers steam.
The options trader took out the call option on Dogecoin at a strike price of $0.22 U.S., which is nearly 40% higher than the cryptocurrency's current price of $0.16 U.S.
Call options are bets that an asset's price will rise within a certain period. In this case, the call option on Dogecoin expires on June 14.
If Dogecoin doesn't reach $0.22 U.S. by June 14, the options contract will expire worthless.
The bullish bet on Dogecoin comes amid a broader rally in meme coins that also includes %PepeCoin (CRYPTO: PEPE) and Mog (CRYPTO: MOG).
Dogecoin has not traded at $0.22 U.S. or higher since November 2021.
However, after bottoming at $0.05 U.S. last October, Dogecoin's price has risen by more than 195% as the cryptocurrency industry re-entered a bull market.
The current rally in meme coins was ignited by a sharp rise in meme stocks over the last few weeks, led by shares of video game retailer %GameStop (NYSE: $GME).
MENAFN30052024007606016353ID1108276789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.