Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Size, Growth, Share Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Lymphedema is a medical disorder that manifests as either localized or generalized swelling of various body parts due to compromised lymphatic system functioning. The lymphatic system is an intricate of vessels and lymph nodes that enable the movement of fluid, proteins, and waste products from different tissues to the bloodstream. Swelling arises due to the accumulation of fluid in affected regions, which can be attributed to either damage or obstruction of the lymphatic system. Lymphedema has the potential to impact various anatomical regions, although it predominantly manifests in the upper extremities or lower extremities. Lymphedema can be attributed to various reasons, including cancer treatments, infections, traumas, or genetic illnesses.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Awareness about Lymphedema and the Importance of Early Diagnosis Drives the Global Market

The development of mindfulness can assist patients diagnosed with lymphedema in managing their condition and improving their overall health. Enhanced consciousness can enable individuals to create affiliations with support groups, resources, and services, assisting them in proficiently managing their condition and overcoming the diverse physical, mental, and social challenges they may face. Multiple strategies exist for enhancing awareness regarding lymphedema and the significance of timely detection. These strategies encompass developing and disseminating educational resources, such as brochures, posters, videos, and websites, which elucidate the nature of lymphedema, its physiological impact, associated risk factors, indicative manifestations, diagnostic approaches, and available treatment modalities.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The advancements in diagnostic technologies have significantly contributed to facilitating the lymphedema diagnostics industry. Diagnostic technologies encompass a variety of instruments and procedures utilized to produce images or measurements of the lymphatic system and its physiological processes. Diagnostic technologies are of utmost importance in the identification and evaluation of lymphedema. These technologies enable healthcare practitioners to diagnose the problem, determine its root causes, assess its extent and severity, and then guide the selection of appropriate treatment methods.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global lymphedema diagnostics market shareholder and is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The rising demand for lymphedema care in North America can be attributed to the aging population, which serves as a prominent factor. Lymphedema, a prevalent consequence of cancer therapies such as surgery and radiation, is progressively observed as the baby boomer cohort ages.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that cancer plays a prominent role in the escalation of lymphedema instances. The prevalence of many forms of cancer in North America has been increasing due to lifestyle modifications, environmental influences, and genetic susceptibilities. Thus, a growing number of persons are subjected to cancer-related surgical procedures, radiation therapy, and various treatments, increasing their susceptibility to developing lymphedema.

Key Highlights



The global lymphedema diagnostics market size was valued at

USD 18 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach

USD 68.12 billion by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 7.5%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on technology, the global lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into lymphoscintigraphy, MRI, ultrasound, and near-IR fluorescence imaging. The lymphoscintigraphy segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on disease type, the global lymphedema diagnostics market is divided into cancer, inflammatory disease, cardiovascular, and filariasis. The cancer segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global lymphedema diagnostics market is fragmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers. The hospitals segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fluoptics,

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., and Hitachi, Ltd.

Market News



In December 2022, the Lymphedema Treatment Act, a federal law, was passed and will become effective in January 2024. It aims to improve Medicare insurance coverage for compression devices that are crucial medically and doctor-prescribed for lymphedema treatment.

In February 2023, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) announced 74 new cancer research and prevention grants totaling over USD 112,768,740. Some of these grants are related to lymphedema diagnostics, such as near-infrared fluorescence imaging and bioimpedance spectroscopy.



Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Technology



Lymphoscintigraphy

MRI

Ultrasound

Near IR Fluorescence Imaging



By Disease Type



Cancer

Inflammatory Disease

Cardiovascular

Filariasis



By End User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers



By Region



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



