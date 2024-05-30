Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Forecast 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive, chronic lung that affects people aged 50 to 70. Breathlessness and a dry, persistent, hacking cough are the most typical symptoms and indications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Many affected individuals also experience loss of appetite and weight loss. The causes of IPF are unknown, but numerous risk factors, like cigarette smoking, advancing age, environmental exposures, certain infections, etc., have been identified. Numerous environmental exposures have been linked to an increased IPF risk (metal dust, automobile emissions, and wood dust). Agricultural and livestock management jobs have also been correlated with IPF. There is a prominent unmet need for novel therapies to treat IPF, as conventional drugs have limited efficacy or a poor safety profile.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drives the Global Market

The surging prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) globally is anticipated to fuel market expansion. According to the article, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, published by MedlinePlus in July 2020, the estimated prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is 13 to 20 per 100,000 people worldwide.

According to the July 2021 study, Global Incidence and Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, the adjusted prevalence estimates (per 10,000 of the population) for each country ranged from 0.57 to 4.51 in Asia–Pacific countries, 0.33 to 2.50 in Europe, and 2.41 to 2.80 in North America. According to the study above, a yearly increase in average age was associated with a 6.2% increase in IPF prevalence. Thus, this study revealed that advancing age dominated the IPF burden, driving the market.

Rising Research and Development Activities in Fibrotic Diseases Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Given the increasing prevalence and incidence rate, there is a persistent need for novel and reasonably priced treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease. As a result, public authorities, government organizations, and key market players are focusing more on developing effective treatment solutions. Therefore, increasing R&D activities will spur market expansion during the study period.

A study was conducted to investigate whether Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) counteracts oxidative stress in the alveolar microenvironment and whether it resulted in the improved efficacy of basal stem cell transplantation for IPF treatment. In February 2022, the results of this study were published in the article, CoQ10 enhances the efficacy of airway basal stem cell transplantation on bleomycin-induced idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in mice, which stated that CoQ10 inhibited H2O2-induced apoptosis of basal stem cells and reactive oxygen species production in vitro, which increased the efficacy of basal cells transplantation against bleomycin-induced IPF in mice. Therefore, studies demonstrating the efficacy of IPF therapeutics will likely increase their adoption, creating opportunities for market participants.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. The market in North America is anticipated to experience lucrative growth during the study period due to the rising burden of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and technological advancements in treatment in the market. According to a January 2022 study titled "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: An Update on Pathogenesis," idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive, fatal fibrotic lung disease primarily affecting middle-aged and elderly adults. It is a primary reason for morbidity and mortality.

With a surge in life expectancy, the economic burden of IPF is anticipated to increase continuously. IPF affects primarily middle-aged and elderly adults. The median age of newly diagnosed patients in the United States is 62, and 54% are male. According to the Administration of Community Living's 2020 Profile of Older Americans, published in May 2021, the United States had an estimated population of approximately 54.1 million individuals aged 65 or older in 2019. Projections indicate that this figure is expected to rise significantly to approximately 94.7 million by 2060.

Key Highlights



The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market was valued at USD 3.94 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 7.46 billionby 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on drug type, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is bifurcated into nintedanib, pirfenidone, and other drug types.

The nintedanib segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.41% over the forecast period.

Based on the mode of action, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is divided into antifibrotic agents, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and other modes of action.

The tyrosine kinase inhibitors segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.41% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, and other end-users.

The hospitals and clinics segment owns the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market players are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, United Therapeutics Corporation, Cipla Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FibroGen Inc., Jubilant Pharma Limited (Jubliant Cadista Limited), MediciNova Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Market News



In May 2023, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA had approved the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for a Phase II study in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), the most prevalent form of progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease.

In August 2023, the Phase 2b clinical trial is underway to assess the efficacy of Bexotegrast, an oral therapy candidate developed by Pliant Therapeutics, in persons diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a condition characterized by fibrotic lung tissue of unknown origin.



Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Segmentation

By Drug Type



Nintedanib

Pirfenidone

Other Drug Types



By Mode of Action



Antifibrotic Agents

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Other Modes of Action



By End-User



Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmacies

Other end-users



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa



