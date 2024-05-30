Truefire Studios & Lindsay Ell Unveil“The How To Solo Handbook” A Breakthrough, Immersive Fast-Track Soloing Method

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leveraging TrueFire Studios' patented technologies, Lindsay Ell's contextual teaching methods propel guitar students to the next level

AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leveraging years of experience and a deep passion for music education, Lindsay Ell distills her unique teaching methods and TrueFire's learning technologies to provide guitar students with a fast-track, hands-on method for learning the art and craft of soloing. Lyndsay developed contextual teaching techniques to overcome the challenges and frustrations usually encountered by students when learning how to solo on guitar. Watch the trailer HERE . Order“The How to Solo Handbook” NOW .

“I love soloing so much that I work on it every day. I'm excited to share the magical building blocks I use in my solos to help guitar players start soloing quickly and without struggling through tedious exercises and theory," said Ell. She also shared that " Using TrueFire's interactive learning tools, students will jam with me throughout the course, soloing over backing tracks in various styles and keys. The course also includes a practice journal with diagrams and tools to help guide their soloing learning journey.”

TrueFire's multi-angle video lessons and intuitive learning tools have powered immersive learning experiences for millions of music learners worldwide.“The How to Solo Handbook" performances and demonstrations are tabbed, notated, and synced to the video lessons with controls for looping, slow motion, and fretboard animation. Students can personalize their workspace to learn at their own pace.

“Lindsay is one of the most influential and dynamic figures in music today,” says TrueFire founder Brad Wendkos.“It's not often that you encounter an artist who is a brilliant singer, profound songwriter, virtuoso guitarist, and first-class music educator. Every lesson in“The How to Solo Handbook" embodies her musicality and passion for music education.”

“The How to Solo Handbook" is available now. It can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, streamed from any browser, or played on Apple TV and Roku. Purchase on or .

ABOUT LINDSAY ELL

Lindsay Ell's musical journey began early, with piano lessons at age six, but her father's collection of guitars captured her heart by age eight. Her passion for the instrument grew during her teenage years, leading her to a unique path-touring with blues legend Buddy Guy at just 18 and honing her skills in bars across Canada and the U.S.

Ell's guitar work is foundational to her musical identity, characterized by precision, passion, and innovation. Influenced by legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, her playing style combines the emotive force of blues with the storytelling finesse of country music, making her a standout performer in any lineup.

Lindsay's dedication to music extends into education, where she acts as a mentor and innovator. Her work resonates not only through the notes she plays or the words she sings but also through the lessons she imparts and the lives she touches. Lindsay Ell is shaping the genre's future, bridging traditional sounds with contemporary insights and nurturing the next generation of musicians.

For more information, visit .

ABOUT TRUEFIRE STUDIOS

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of marquee artists and world-class educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams.

For more information, visit .

