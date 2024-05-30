SUMMER GUIDE TO SAINT TROPEZ BY DATO' MARK YEOH OF YTL HOTELS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saint Tropez, once a humble fishing village, has transformed into a coastal town on the French Riviera. It offers a blend of old-world charm and modern amenities, with narrow cobbled streets winding through peach-walled buildings, alongside glistening yachts and sun-kissed beaches. Despite its appeal, this picturesque town retains the quaint allure of its fishing village origins. Dato' Mark Yeoh, Executive Director of YTL Hotels , frequently visits this enchanting locale. He has a profound affinity for Saint Tropez, drawn not only by its beauty but also by its Provençal authenticity and the unique experiences he uncovers, from hidden gems to culinary delights.On a typical Saturday, Dato' Mark enjoys visiting the vibrant market in Place des Lices. This marketplace offers a variety of goods, including fresh bread, pastries, cheese, sausages, and olives, as well as lavender oils, spices, and locally grown fruits and vegetables. The market also features stalls with home accessories, antiques, and arts and crafts, making it a place for both locals and visitors to explore.Adjacent to the market, Dato Mark frequents Café des Arts for a leisurely coffee and croissants. This spot, where locals and tourists gather, offers a welcoming atmosphere that embraces everyone as part of the community.Dato Mark then strolls to the port, indulging in artisanal ice cream from Barbarac before visiting the fish market, Passage de la Poissonnerie, in the old town center to admire the local catch displayed by the fishermen.For lunch, Dato Mark recommends Pomme de Pin, a charming Italian restaurant nestled among pine trees. Known for its unpretentious Italian cuisine and delectable pizzas, this family-owned establishment provides a relaxing and enjoyable meal.Dato Mark also suggests exploring the surrounding vineyards, with Chateau des Marres being one of his favorites. He appreciates not only the wine produced by this vineyard but also the breathtaking beauty of the vineyards and the flavors of the region, which inspires him to dive deeper into the local culture.As the day draws to a close, Dato Mark heads to Chez Camille for a memorable dinner. This renowned restaurant is celebrated for serving authentic bouillabaisse, a traditional Provençal fish stew cooked over a wood fire. He particularly enjoys the rustic ambiance and the opportunity to witness the cooking process, which has been preserved according to the restaurant's ancestral recipe since 1913.To unwind, YTL Hotels' Muse Saint Tropez offers a retreat in the picturesque town of Ramatuelle. The hotel boasts a self-sustainable garden designed by Sophie Agata Ambroise and La Tente by Spa Village, an open-air luxury safari tent with two rooms for treatments with hand-blended essential oils. With only 16 suites, each dedicated to different muses, the Muse provides a secluded and relaxing getaway.For images of Muse Saint Tropez, please click here.About YTL HotelsYTL Hotels owns and manages a prestigious collection of award-winning resorts, hotels, boutique experiences and Spa Villages with a hospitality footprint across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, France, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom, including Pangkor Laut Resort, voted the world's best resort in 2003 by Condé Nast Traveller UK. The Gainsborough Bath Spa, a part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World's collection of legendary hotels, was named in the 2017 Condé Nast Traveller Awards World's Top 100 and listed amongst the Best Hotels in the UK as well as the Top Destination Spa Resorts in the World in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards.The portfolio, which embraces the brand promise of Treasured Places, Treasured Moments, also encompasses the ownership management of Marriott International properties in Australia and Kuala Lumpur as well as properties under the brand's distinctive Autograph Collection banner. Properties under the Marriott International partnership include The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui as well as Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, named in TIME's World's Greatest Places 2021 list and also the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Japan, complementing YTL Hotels' master plan for Niseko Village.With each new experience that it presents, the company strives to embrace and highlight the natural essence of culture, character and tradition of its surroundings. YTL Hotels is the hospitality arm of YTL Corporation Berhad. Visit ytlhotels for more information and follow us on our social media platforms for #YTLTravels.Facebook: facebook/ytlhotelsInstagram: instagram/ytlhotelsTwitter: twitter/ytlhotelsYouTube: youtube/user/ytlhotelsFor high-resolution images, please visit YTL Hotels Media Gallery. For reservations and enquiries, please contact YTL Travel Centre at +60 3 2783 1000 or email ...

