Kleinschmidt Awarded The Indian Orchard Penstock No. 4 Replacement Project With Patriot Hydro, LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indian Orchard Hydroelectric Project, Hampden County, Massachusetts

Kleinschmidt was selected to provide engineering services for replacing Penstock No. 4 at the Indian Orchard Hydroelectric Project.

- Eric Turgeon, Project Manager at Kleinschmidt AssociatesFALMOUTH, MAINE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering , regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, has been selected by Patriot Hydro, LLC (Patriot) to provide engineering services for replacing Penstock No. 4 at the Indian Orchard Hydroelectric Project located in Hampden County, Massachusetts on the Chicopee River. The existing 16-foot-diameter buried steel penstock, which has reached the end of its service life, will be replaced with a new 12-foot-diameter buried steel penstock.Kleinschmidt will coordinate a pre-design geotechnical investigation, survey, and 3D laser scan of the existing infrastructure as part of the project. These preliminary activities are crucial for supporting the design and construction of the replacement penstock. Kleinschmidt will also develop the necessary design drawings and specifications for the construction phase."We are excited to embark on the Penstock No. 4 replacement project with Patriot Hydro", said Eric Turgeon, Project Manager at Kleinschmidt Associates. "The new design will leverage cutting-edge technology and materials, ensuring longevity and efficiency for the Indian Orchard Hydroelectric Project."The project began in April 2024 and has an estimated completion date of Fall 2025.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client's objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit .

GinaRenee Autrey

Kleinschmidt Associates

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn