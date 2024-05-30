Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Discusses Things To Consider Before Transgender Or Nonbinary Top Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steven Turkeltaub, MD outlines factors transgender and gender nonbinary patients should consider before top surgery, including budget, overall and more.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Scottsdale plastic surgeon Dr. Steven H. Turkeltaub emphasizes the importance of thorough preparation and consideration before undergoing female-to-male (FTM), gender nonbinary (FTN) or male-to-female (MTF) top surgery . With a commitment to providing compassionate, affirming care and exceptional results, Dr. Turkeltaub offers guidance on the critical aspects prospective patients should consider ahead of their procedure.Physical ReadinessOne of the primary considerations is the individual's physical health. It is recommended for patients to maintain a stable, relatively healthy weight after top surgery, as significant fluctuations can affect surgical outcomes and the healing process. Additionally, patients should refrain from smoking cigarettes or marijuana and vaping, as these activities can significantly increase the risk of complications, delay recovery and lead to less than optimal outcomes.Emotional and Psychological PreparednessUnderstanding the emotional and psychological impacts of top surgery is vital. Dr. Turkeltaub notes that while top surgery patients are typically among the happiest and most satisfied, it can still be an emotional process. Patients are encouraged to engage in discussions with therapists or counselors who specialize in gender identity to ensure emotional stability and readiness for the changes that accompany this life-altering surgery. It is also required that they have a full evaluation related to their gender issues, which can be very helpful in minimizing the risks for regret or even detransition at a later date.Realistic ExpectationsDr. Turkeltaub stresses the importance of having realistic expectations about the surgical outcomes. While top surgery can be truly transformative for transgender and gender nonbinary patients, it is essential to understand the potential limitations and risks associated with the procedure. Detailed consultations with a board-certified plastic surgeon are imperative to align expectations with achievable results.Choosing the Right SurgeonSelecting a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon is paramount. Prospective patients should verify the surgeon's credentials, including board certification and specific experience with gender-affirming surgeries. Dr. Turkeltaub is a member of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), an organization that sets international quality standards relating to the care of gender diverse individuals. Viewing before-and-after photos of previous surgeries performed by the surgeon can also provide insight into their expertise and aesthetic style.Postoperative Care and SupportUnderstanding the postoperative care process is crucial for a smooth recovery and optimal outcomes. Dr. Turkeltaub provides comprehensive post-surgery guidelines and encourages patients to have a support system in place to assist with recovery.Insurance and CostsFinally, potential costs and insurance coverage are significant considerations. Dr. Turkeltaub's team completely addresses insurance related issues for his patients-minimizing the burden and stress that they would otherwise have to deal with.Dr. Turkeltaub and his team at the Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care and support through every step of the top surgery process. Whether patients are interested in FTM top surgery , gender nonbinary or MTF top surgery, they can expect to receive top-quality care in a professional and affirming environment.About Steven H. Turkeltaub, MDDr. Steven Turkeltaub is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the director of the Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale. In addition to offering a comprehensive selection of aesthetic plastic surgery and non-surgical procedures, he has dedicated himself to delivering exceptional care and superior aesthetic outcomes for transgender and gender nonbinary individuals seeking gender-affirming solutions. Dr. Turkeltaub provides top surgery alongside liposuction and additional body contouring procedures, helping patients achieve more comprehensive transformations. He is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society and the Arizona Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also a member of WPATH, an organization committed to the highest standards of ethics, safety and evidence-based care for transgender and gender nonbinary individuals. Dr. Turkeltaub is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Turkeltaub and his practice, visit turkeltaub, arizonabreast and facebook/drturkeltaub, or find the practice on Instagram @drsteventurkeltaub.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery8502 E. Princess Dr.Suite 240Scottsdale, AZ 85255(480) 451-3000Rosemont Media

