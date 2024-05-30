Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Material Handling Equipment Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Material Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Material Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the material handling equipment market size is predicted to reach $270.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the material handling equipment market is due to the rising e-commerce industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest material handling equipment market share. Major players in the material handling equipment market include Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., KION Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Honeywell International Inc

Material Handling Equipment Market Segments

.By Type: Manufacturer, Distributor

.By Product: Cranes and Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Continuous Handling Equipment, Racking and Storage Equipment

.By End Users: Automotive, Food And Beverages, Chemical, Semiconductor And Electronics, E-commerce, Aviation, Pharmaceutical, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global material handling equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The material handling equipment refers to mechanical equipment utilized for a variety of purposes throughout the transit or storage of products in industrial settings. It facilitates the transportation, storage, and control of commodities and materials during the manufacturing, distribution, usage, and disposal. These devices make it possible to move big quantities of products and heavy objects quickly and efficiently.

