Commercial And Military Applications Of Amphibious Aircraft Market : Emerging Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Amphibious Aircraft Market ," The amphibious aircraft market was valued at $164.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $502 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

An amphibious aircraft or seaplane is a type of aircraft that can take-off and land on solid surfaces and waterways. These aircraft are used for numerous civil & military applications. They are also known as seaplanes that can perform search-and-rescue operations, firefighting, patrolling in the maritime economic zone, environmental monitoring, military, special tasks, and cargo and passenger operations. Fixed-wing amphibious aircraft are seaplanes equipped with retractable wheels, at the expense of extra weight and complexity, plus diminished range and fuel economy compared to planes designed specifically for land-only or water-only operation. Some amphibians are fitted with reinforced keels which act as skis, allowing them to land on snow or ice with their wheels up.

Leading Market Players

Aero Adventure LLC,

Airtime Aircraft Inc,

Atol Aviation,

BERIEV,

Aircraft Company,

China Aviation Industry Corporation,

Dornier Seawings GmbH,

Equator Aircraft AS,

ICON Aircraft, Inc.,

Lisa Airplanes,

ShinMaywa Industries.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global amphibious aircraft market based on aircraft type, engine type, end-use, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on aircraft type, the fixed wing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global amphibious aircraft market , and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period along with the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on engine type, the turboprop segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around 90% of the global amphibious aircraft market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use, the civil aviation segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global amphibious aircraft market. Meanwhile, the general aviation segment is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period in terms of revenue and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global amphibious aircraft market share . Meanwhile, North America is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Moreover, the factors such as increase in tourism, increasing demand for commercial applications and growing defense budget & procurement of next-gen seaplanes. However, rise in aircraft accidents and high capital costs hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing focus of transportation companies on aircraft acquisition to increase air transportation and advancement in technology to foster growth are the major factors that are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

