Azerbaijan's Zangilan Hosts III International Conference On Humanitarian Demining

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 3rd International on Humanitarian Demining on thetopic“Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines - ResourceMobilization for Safe and Green Future” has started its work inZangilan, Azernews reports.

The are the Azerbaijan National Agency for MineAction (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP).

The conference is aimed at discussing ways to raise globalawareness about Azerbaijan's mine problem, strengtheninginternational partnerships in humanitarian demining, and mobilizingfinancial resources to reduce the impact of mine contamination andother explosive remnants of war on the environment.

The event is receiving significant attention from theinternational community.

The 3rd International Humanitarian Demining Conference isattended by over 300 delegates from 75 countries.

The participants include high-ranking officials from variouscountries, senior UN headquarters staff, representatives ofreputable international organizations and demining centers fromdifferent countries, as well as officials from accrediteddiplomatic missions in Azerbaijan.

The conference began with an address to the internationalcommunity by mine explosion victim Tamam Jafarova on behalf of thevictims of mine incidents.

The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in theJabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, Vahid Hajiyev, welcomedthe participants and stated that the start of the conference inZangilan holds great symbolic significance.

He pointed out that Aghali village in the Zangilan district isthe first settlement to be restored and returned to formerinternally displaced persons.

Besides, Hajiyev mentioned that the large-scale work is beingcarried out thanks to the tireless efforts of sappers who ensurethe safety of people and mitigate the impact of mines on theenvironment.

At the event, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Headof the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential AdministrationHikmet Hajiyev, read an address from the President of the Republicof Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants.

Hikmet Hajiyev thanked the conference participants who gatheredto discuss the environmental impact of the mine problem faced bythe world and wished success in the work of the conference.

In his opening speech, the Chairman of the Board of ANAMA, VugarSuleymanov, emphasized the need to enhance international supportfor addressing the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan.

He highlighted that 10,285 square kilometers of territoriesliberated from occupation in Azerbaijan are considered contaminatedto varying degrees by mines and unexploded ordnance.

Suleymanov informed about the serious contamination of fertileagricultural and farming lands with mines and other explosiveremnants of war.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Directorof the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth ofIndependent States (CIS) of the UNDP, Ivana Živković, stressed inher speech the importance of integrating demining withenvironmental restoration and national development programs.

She said that her mission to reduce the impact of mines on theenvironment involves not only addressing the problem of explosivesbut also ensuring safe living, agriculture, and biodiversity forfuture generations.

The main goal, according to her, is to turn affected lands intothriving ecosystems and sustainable communities.

The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan,appointed President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, said in a videoaddress at the conference that, in line with the goals of COP29,Azerbaijan aims to integrate climate resilience into its deminingand reconstruction efforts.

He pointed out that the goal is to create a green energy zone inthe liberated territories.

According to him, by restoring ecosystems and applyingsustainable development practices, Azerbaijan aims to turn theselands into a green zone.

As part of the conference, which is directly connected to thedeclaration of 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year" inAzerbaijan and the COP29 event, a tree-planting ceremony was heldin Aghali village under the slogan "Let's Unite for a Safe andGreen Future".

The conference is currently ongoing, with discussions andconversations dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to themine problem and promoting environmental protection for a saferfuture.

The event will finish its work on May 31.