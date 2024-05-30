Aid For Medical Institutions In Prykarpattia And Dnipro Brought From The German City Of Greifen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Philanthropists from the German city of Greifen brought aid to medical institutions in Prykarpattia and Dnipro.

Klaus Overfeld, a philanthropist from Germany, told Ukrinform in Ivano-Frankivsk.

"Two years ago, I started delivering aid from the organisation "Greifen helps Ukraine". It is funded by donors. First of all, we brought medicines. The second truck contained equipment for medical institutions - lamps for operating theatres, equipment, instruments. Right now I have equipment for heart and lung diagnostics in the truck... I am taking all this to Dnipro, where the aid will be distributed to medical institutions," said Overfeld.

He assures us that he has the support of many compatriots in Greifen. He is a pensioner and could rest, but his desire to help Ukrainians who are dying and suffering under the shelling of Russian troops does not leave him.

"In December 2023, we sent a truck and the payment for it was 2,000 euros. But six weeks ago, this fee tripled, now it costs 6,000 euros, because Polish farmers have blocked the border and truck drivers are forced to stand for longer periods of time.... Therefore, transporting the aid has become three times more expensive," states Overfeld.

This time, he will cover 7,000 kilometres to come to Ukraine and return home. He stopped in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast to see the Warmth of a Winged Soul rehabilitation centre, which he has been helping since its inception.

He was accompanied by Bas Peddemors, an activist with the organisation Greifen helps Ukraine.

"We first brought aid to Ukraine at the beginning of the war. Back then, we were taking Ukrainians fleeing from Russian missiles back to Germany in a car carrying the necessary things," said Peddemors.

He said there were several such flights. In addition to humanitarian aid, German benefactors donated two cars to the Ukrainian military. Now the Bas family is taking care of Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands.

As the agency reported earlier, the mother of the deceased pilot used the compensation money to set up a health centre in the Carpathian region .