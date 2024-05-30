Almost Fifty Firefights Have Already Taken Place Over Past 24 Hours, With Pokrovske Sector Being Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 49 combat engagements have already taken place at the front, with the greatest activity of Russian continuing to be observed in the Pokrovske sector.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on , publishing operational information as of 14:30 on Thursday, 30 May, Ukrinform reports.

"The defence forces are holding their positions and responding firmly to the invaders' attempts to advance," the General Staff said.

The Russian fired mortars at the border villages of Bachevsk and Obody in Sumy region.

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. One enemy attack was repelled by Ukrainian defenders. In the other area, the Defence Forces are taking active firepower measures.

The invaders fired an S-300 missile at Kharkiv from the territory of the Belgorod region.

Russian troops attacked Vovchansk with five guided aerial bombs (from the direction of Russian Miasoedovka) and Neskuchne with three more (from the direction of Ushakovka).

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of assault attempts by the Russian army increased to three. A firefight continues in the area of Ivanivka.

The enemy is also active in the Siverskyi sector today. "Russian invaders have already attacked here seven times. Three enemy attacks near Rozdolivka are being repelled, another battle is ongoing near Bilohorivka. Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the invaders," the General Staff said.

The situation in this area of the frontline is reportedly under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to six today. Defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka and Novyi. The battle near Andriivka continues.

In the Pokrovske sector, the Russian army maintains a high intensity of attacks and has already attempted to improve the tactical situation 12 times. The hottest area on the battle map is near the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region, where the Ukrainian Defence Forces have so far repelled three enemy assaults. Fighting also continues near Yevhenivka and Umanske.

Ukrainian defenders stopped an attack by Russian troops in the direction of Progress.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks over the last day. Two combat engagements are taking place in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, where Russians are trying to break through the defence lines.

Two more battles are taking place near Urozhayne. In total, Russian troops attacked in the Vremivsk sector three times today.

Three combat engagements continue in the Orikhivsk sector. Here, the Russians are attacking in the direction of Mali Shcherbaky. Another place of confrontation is near Novoandriivka. "The situation is under control, the Russians are receiving a decent rebuff," the General Staff commented.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the number of combat engagements on the left bank footholds increased to three.

The situation in other sectors has not changed significantly. "Our soldiers are ready to disrupt the enemy's offensive plans," the General Staff stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian invaders continue to gather reserves for the Kharkiv direction .