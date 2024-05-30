FM Heads Kuwait Delegation At Sino-Arab Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed his country's delegation partaking in the 10th ministerial of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held in Beijing on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Al-Yahya commended bilateral cooperation and successful partnership between the Arab League and China, as well as the level of strategic relations between Kuwait and China.

He touted the 20th anniversary of forging Arab-Sino cooperation, pointing out shared views at regional and international events, particularly regarding Arab causes.

He also announced that Kuwait would host the third Arab-Chinese summit in 2030, underling that his country commits itself to pushing forward Arab-Chinese cooperation to broader horizons.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister pointed out challenges the region is facing, primarily the Palestinian cause, which remains to be "a bleeding wound in the hearts of all Arab peoples".

In this context, he restated Kuwait's condemnation of the ongoing military aggression by Israeli occupying forces in Rafah City and its concomitant unprecedented humanitarian crisis as well as breaches of international humanitarian law.

Sounding the alarm about conflict spillover, the minister underlined that it is essential to cease military operations and allow humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip immediately.

Furthermore, Al-Yahya stressed the need to keep funding the UN refugee agency, UNRWA, and to throw much weight behind a full UN Palestinian membership, along with an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borderline with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On the other hand, he expounded on Kuwait's national plan designed to achieve sustainble development goals, including infrastructure, human capital, human resources, and technology localization.

He spoke highly of constructive cooperation regarding a host of issues of mutual interest, such as sustainable development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, climate change, regional security, terrorism, extremism, maritime freedom in line with international law, and food and water security. (end) ma

MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108276695