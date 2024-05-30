Kuwait FM Receives Yemen Counterpart In Beijing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday met with his Yemeni counterpart Dr. Shaya Al-Zindani on the sidelines of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held in Beijing on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed firm relations between both countries and sisterly peoples, ways of promoting and bolstering them at all levels and in various fields, and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
mt
MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108276694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.