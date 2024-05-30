Kuwait FM Receives Yemen Counterpart In Beijing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday met with his Yemeni counterpart Dr. Shaya Al-Zindani on the sidelines of the 10th ministerial of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held in Beijing on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed firm relations between both countries and sisterly peoples, ways of promoting and bolstering them at all levels and in various fields, and the latest regional and international developments. (end)

